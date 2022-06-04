Dear Abby: My dad, who is nearing 80, has been married to my stepmom, “Ruth,” for nearly 35 years. She has always been temperamental and controlling to a degree, but during the last few years it has become abundantly clear that she’s emotionally abusive to my dad.
Twenty years ago, I moved, and although Dad wanted to visit, the decision was always up to Ruth, so they never did. However, when it comes to her immediate family, Dad is required to attend. Recently Ruth took away Dad’s cellphone and sold his car, so he is virtually stuck. She will not even let him mention purchasing a vehicle.
The list is long, sad and frustrating. He forbids me to confront her, but it is giving me daily stress because I love my dad and I fear her control is something he has grown accustomed to. Any advice? — Distressed Daughter in the South
Dear Daughter: As repugnant as the situation may be to you, I do not think you should try to reduce your stress by creating more for your father. He has forbidden you from confronting his wife about her behavior, and you should respect his wishes. This is what your father has been willing to accept for the last 35 years. He and only he could have put a stop to it or left her if he had really wanted to.
Dear Abby: I’m a college student who broke up with my long-term high school boyfriend a few months ago. He was a cheating dirtbag, so I moved on quickly. I have been enjoying the single life, but now find myself in a bit of a love triangle.
“Derek” is blond and short, and loves to go to the gym. He’s kind and attentive, and he seems to care very much for me. He doesn’t even talk to other girls, so I know he’s very loyal already.
The other contender, “Shay,” is taller with dark hair. He has kind, blue eyes and a shy personality, although with me he really opens up and talks. He always checks in with me when I’ve had a rough day. He has seen me at some of my worst moments and still showed compassion.
I’m genuinely torn between these two and don’t know how to choose because I don’t want to lose either of them. What do I do? — Boy Crazy in Iowa
Dear Boy Crazy: I have good news. Because nowhere in your letter did you mention that either of these young men have asked you for an exclusive relationship, you do not “have” to make a difficult choice. I suggest you be honest with them and enjoy seeing them both until the answer to your question becomes obvious.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
