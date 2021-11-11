WALLACE – Kevin Motsinger has been a football coach so long that he’s grown tired of nearly everything that goes on around the game.
Except time spent in the weight room and on the practice field with his players. Motsinger is not ranting with what’s wrong with the game. He’s focused in on how fleeting football is during the playoffs.
Motsinger, the timekeeper of Bulldogs, felt a sense of relief after WRH beat Southwest Edgecombe 71-36 last Friday at Jack Holley Football Complex in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
“It’s about getting 48 more minutes to play, our coaches and players having time with each other a few more days,” he said.
And somewhere in Motsinger’s message were words about seeing his players seize every moment, and also making changes for the next challenge, to endure and survive in the postseason, where a couple of sloppy slips leads to a season-ending slide into winter.
No. 10 seed WRH (9-2) travels to face No. 7 West Craven on Friday in a battle that pits the Bulldogs’ high-profile offense against the punishing defense of the Eagles.
“It may be the best offense around versus the best defense in the state at all levels,” Motsinger said. “We can’t make some of the dumb mistakes we made last Friday and the last few weeks. We’ll have to earn everything we get and we also have to make them earn everything they get. We can’t give up freebies.”
The survivor of the second round affair takes on the winner of No. 2 East Duplin and No. 15 Clinton.
‘Dawgs pound on
SW Edgecombe
The hands of WRH’s clock started ticking with more meaning two weeks before the playoffs with games against arch-rivals East Duplin and James Kenan. The beating got louder against their foes from Vanceboro.
Motsinger knows few teams have slowed his Wing-T attack and no one has stopped running back Kanye Roberts. Nobody. Not even North Myrtle Beach, the defending 4A champ in South Carolina.
Three-win Southwest Edgecombe and most others also could not stop Roberts’ sidekick Kaymond Farrior or fullback Robert Montgomery.
Roberts ran for 267 yards and five TDs, Farrior 101 yards and two scores and Montgomery had 61 yards and paved the way for his fellow backs with supportive blocking.
WRH, which seems to be able to score at will against most teams, jumped in front early and never ran into more trouble than it could handle.
Lightning quick start
The ’Dawgs wasted no time in drawing first blood, as Roberts ran the first snap 77 yards for a score.
The recently committed Appalachian State senior added scores from the 10 and 45 as WRH built a 22-0 lead.
The Panthers countered with a score to cut it to 22-8.
Roberts then created the next scoring opportunity from his role at defensive back, scooping up a loose ball from the hands of RB Myles Wilson.
WRH made it 29-8, but Southeast Edgecombe countered with a quick score of its own as the Bulldogs defense started to have lapses.
QB Xzavier Pearsall’s 22-yard strike to James Smith gave WRH a 36-14 halftime edge. SWE threatened to score just before the extended intermission, but Pearsal intercepted a pass on first-and-goal from the 8 with 6 seconds left.
WRH scored three more times in the third quarter and twice in the fourth as it tuned up for West Craven.
Pearsall had another TD toss, this time to Farrior, and Lonnie Wilson (4-40), Robert Davis (2-5) and Irvin Brown (2-55) all had scores as WRH ran for 543 yards.
Next challenge is ‘big’
Big best describes the players in the trenches for the Eagles, who have losses to Havelock (22-13), New Bern (41-0) and Croatan (20-14).
West Craven started 0-3 but crushed the competition in its conference, outscoring them 221-27 during five wins.
The loss to Croatan was the most concerning as the Cougars rallied from a two-touchdown deficit by scoring 20 points in the final quarter. The loss to rival Havelock was not a shocker, as Wallace-Rose hill fans can attest from its 1-4 mark against the 3A Rams since 2017. The whitewash job by New Bern wasn’t a shock, either, although a bit of a surprise by the margin.
“They are enormous on both lines, and a very, very large and athletic team,” Motsinger said. “But to get to the top of the mountain you have to go through some monsters. Survive and advance and they’re next.”
RB/LB Brandon Manley, a 6-foot-2, 229 pounder is all shoulders and thighs, and a fierce foe on either side of the ball.
QB Taquandre Cherry, RB Dayquan Shelton and WR Josiah Tripp are trouble in three forms for WRH.
“No. 7 (Shelton) is a hard-nosed runner and a big-play guy who can run so well,” Motsinger said. “Their quarterback is also a very good runner and that wide receiver, No. 10, is a speed guy who is shifty and very athletic. They create some real problems defensively.”
ECU recruit C.J. Mims, (6-3, 295) will play on both lines and be a headache for the Bulldogs.
So should OL Cameron Bennett (6-5 330) and TE/DE Cazeem Moore (6-6, 235).
“No. 53 (Mims) is special,” Motsinger said, “and 22 (Moore) is a beast.
“But we’re excited about having 48 more minutes to play. We get to coach them for another week with the hope of playing well enough when we leave to play another 48 minutes.
“But we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot on offense and get impatient or just give them 30 points like we did last Friday when we lost our focus.”
Bulldog Bites
- Roberts continued his assault on the record books. This season, he has carried the ball 167 times for 2,281 yards and 38 TDs. Montgomery has 1,183 and 11 scores and Farrior 572 and 12 TDs. Roberts has 295 receiving yards and Farrior 138, and each has four scores.
- Pearsall’s two TD tosses give him 12 for the season. His 99 passing yards were his most since going for 112 against East Bladen, a 62-14 win on opening night. The junior has thrown for 667 yards.
- Continuing to pace the defense in tackles are Octavion Murphy (6.8) and Tamorion Bellamy (5.8) Josh Love (4.6) has played well all season and better in the past four games.
- Placekicker Lon Teachey has hit 55-of-62 PATs.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com