KENANSVILLE — With a large portion of students back in the classroom for at least two days a week — Plan B — and a plan in the works for pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade students to move to four days of in-person learning — Plan A — Duplin County Schools will try to bring back middle school athletics.
The idea was brought to the attention of Duplin County Schools’ Board of Education early during its meeting on Monday of last week. By the time the meeting was over, a decision had been made to study the suggestion, which was delivered by Commissioner Pam Edwards.
Edwards said she has taken a lot calls from parents wanting to know if middle school athletics can be rebooted after stopping nearly a year ago.
“Is there a chance we can get the middle school programs back to maybe get in soccer, baseball and softball?” she asked while County Athletics Director Ken Avent Jr. was making a presentation on the progress of high school athletics.
“If we can get back to Plan A, I think we can try to do middle-school sports,” Avent Jr. said. “I met with the middle school athletic directors this week and their biggest concern was getting kids to school (for practice and games). If we can get to Easter, then I think we’ll have a chance to get that done.”
Avent Jr. said there have been covid cases that have caused Duplin high school teams to pause, but said that each time the school used the proper protocol set up by the state and health department.
During this calendar year, North Duplin has had virus stoppages for all three of its sports (volleyball and boys and girls basketball) and East Duplin two of three high school teams, and there have been far fewer junior varsity teams across the board.
“We’ve not had any kind of spread,” Avent Jr. said. “Coaches are doing a great job with the daily monitoring, too. Biggest concern from county athletic directors is how we are taking a hit on money (ticket sales). Basketball and football are our big money-makers.
“But we need to get into Plan A before Easter for me to feel good about middle schools,” he said. “Once you get past Easter you get into a lot of things, including testing.”
Edwards said the calls she is getting are saying parents will get students to schools.
“Lots of schools and recreation teams are playing,” she said, “and I know we have to be very careful and cautious. But I think it’s time we starting moving back in that direction.”
High school football practice officially started on Monday. Boys soccer started two weeks ago. Basketball is in the fourth week of its of its seven-week regular season.
When the board returned from its executive session, Dr. Austin Obasohan, Duplin Schools Superintendent, urged the board to look further into the return of middle school athletics and make a report.
Commissioner Edwards made that into a motion and Commissioner Claudius Morrisey seconded it.
Dr. Obasohan then took the mic to give his staff both praise and inspiration to continue to keep their priorities on the top shelf.
“I’m very proud of our staff and want to thank them for making our schools safe,” he said. “There is a lot going on in our country and we need to stay away from distractions. Every student counts. Every subject counts. Every person counts. And we are family. We must continue to hold each other accountable. Ask for more services.
“We have a lot of work to do, and not every school has the same situation. Thank you for making our schools safe. I am proud of you.”
Dr. Obasohan called the 97.7 percent of Duplin students who participated in end-of-grade testing “a remarkable accomplishment.”
He said schools are working on setting up ACT testing in February and March, and then stressed the need to understand and help with students’ socio-emotional needs.
Dr. Obasohan also said 84 percent of K-3 students have taken their assessments from home.
“This was not easy and we are very thankful to our staff,” said Obasohan, who added that kindergarten registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at all schools on April 23 and April 30.
With both cases and deaths decreasing locally, statewide and nationally, and vaccines starting to trickle into the mainstream, the past two-plus weeks have been better than any period since March 15 when schools went to on-line learning.
Administrators and the school board have walked a tightrope to get one semester in the books and are treading lightly on pushing too hard during the second grading period. But they also want to stay with trends and patterns.
Gov. Roy Cooper, plus State Board of Education Superintendent Catherine Truitt and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for in-person instruction and opening up plans for a return to some form of normalcy in public schools.