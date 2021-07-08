WARSAW — Ever watch a football game where numerous players tip, swat at and muff at a loose ball?
They can go on for what feels like a minute as the oddly shaped ball appears to be unpredictaly floating and fluttering about.
Those odd but often big plays, plus luck and opportunity, mix with talent to produce fate.
The entire high school prep football season was a mad scramble as the COVID-19 pandemic moved the beginning of the season from August to February, and teams could play only seven-game regular seasons.
The NCHSAA playoffs were also shortened from five to four rounds, and only two Duplin schools qualified — Wallace-Rose Hill and North Duplin.
Another oddity came when East Duplin and James Kenan school districts did not meet in football for the first time since 1953 — 69 seasons.
The worst news for the coaches was that they had a very short preseason that overlapped with the end of the also-shortened basketball season.
They also had no summer training, nor any in the spring of 2020 as prep sports were discontinued in the second week of March.
Duplin County always has talented players. But county coaches struggled under the worst circumstances to mold players into a team. Injuries increased, many from lack of dedicated workouts and weight training.
But let’s put aside that and rewind an unusual season in a usual way, by celebrating the season with individual marquee awards and first- and second-team all-county recognition.
Selecting Duplin’s Elite in football was once again a challenge, much like the season and all of 2020.
Wallace-Rose Hill’s Kanye Roberts and Kaymond Farrior, East Duplin’s KD McClarin and Russell Gaby, James Kenan’s Andrew Pender and North Duplin freshman Dujuan Armwood were clearly the top six all-around players.
And to the follow form of a strange season, four of them account for the top three player awards.
While neither Roberts nor McClarin had the kind of season they did in 2019, they stood out supremely when measured against the rest of the field.
The dead-heat finish among speedy and hard-to-tackle running backs had one rational solution.
They share the Mr. Football title.
McClarin captured the top honor last season.
Gaby is Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, while Farrior, the most-productive runner who never seemed to miss a beat, is Offensive Player of the Year.
Pender and Armwood missed out for the top awards, but are members for the all-county first team.
WRH’s Kevin Motsinger won his second Coach of the Year honor in four years.
His school’s Joey Price was top coach six times (2009-11 and 2014-16). Ken Avent Jr. (2012-13) is the only other coach with two nods since our selections started in 2009.
Yet the season was filled with irony. East Duplin played nearly every team on its schedule to a one-score game, but went 3-5, with a win over WRH, which had the deepest run in the state playoffs, losing in the second round to finish 5-4.
McClarin also becomes the third player to have two Mr. Football titles, joining WRH’s Johnnie Glaspie (2014-15) and JK’s Marcelias Sutton (2012-13).
Coach of
the Year
Kevin Motsinger,
Wallace-Rose Hill
While Motsinger hasn’t been able to beat ED and Battle Holley, what he does often goes under the radar.
First off, besides a playoff loss to Reidsville, WRH also fell to 3A Havelock and 36-27 to Clinton in the ECC championship game.
The ’Dawgs’ only other paw-biter was a 40-35 win over Midway in the semifinals of the ECC’s four-team tournament, created so the six-team league would have two spots in the reduced state-tournament field.
WRH was beset with injuries throughout the season, but held it together to be in a position all teams desire.
In a wacko season, the Bulldogs found their way to a big stage. They were whipped soundly by Havelock — 49-15 — but being in that spotlight is the dream of every player, coach and fan.
Motsinger, who has more than 120 career wins after successful rebuilding jobs at James Kenan and New Hanover, guided WRH to a 2A title in 2017, his first year in Teachey.
Co-Mr. Football
KD McClarin,
ED, Senior, RB
Kanye Roberts,
WRH, Junior, RB
McClarin struggled more after coming off the basketball court, but Roberts had an ankle injury that slowed his force.
Both seemed on a collision course for the honor when the shortened training camp opened.
Roberts ran for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 92 yards, leading WRH over Red Springs in the first round before falling to Reidsville, which went on to win its state-record 17th state championship.
Roberts rushed for five 100-plus games.
As a sophomore, he had run for 1,558 yards and 17 TDs, and 1,382 and 19 as a freshman.
McClarin swift-footed his way 670 yards and seven scores in seven games, two of which saw him over the 100-yard mark.
In 2019, he ran for a county-best 1,649 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019.
Offensive Player
of the Year
Kaymond Farrior,
Junior, WRH
Farrior carried the Bulldogs on his back when Roberts missed games against JK, ED and Midway, and he rushed for a season-high 217 yards against Reidsville, the eventual state 2A champion.
The junior ran for just 33 yards in his first three games and then had five games with 143 or more.
His 931 rushing total was tops in the county. He had 11 rushing scores and two receiving (the top two in the county had four apiece).
If both Farrior and Roberts stay healthy, WRH will have another dynamic duo to follow the likes of past stars such as Javonte Williams/Desmond Newkirk and Johnnie Glaspie/Keyshawn Canady.
Defensive Player
of the Year
Russell Gaby,
ED, Senior, MLB
Gaby is as tough as an Ironman who races to the ball and does not avoid contact, most of which he initiates.
The middle linebacker had 52 tackles and beat out outside linebacker Braxton Brown for this award.
Gaby was the quarterback of the defense and also played a key role offensively as the Panther fullback (449 yards, 9 TDs).
Additionally, he’s a captain and spark plug for East Duplin. He was a top-10 NCHSAA hurdler in the spring and played a bit of goalie for the soccer team in January.
First Team Offense
Joining Gaby, Farrior, McClarin and Roberts on the first team are the following:
Andrew Pender,
JK, Junior, QB
JK was one of the few surprise teams this season, in large part because of Pender, who ran for 732 yards and 13 TDs and passed for 297 yards and three scores.
The Tigers went 3-4 as Pender carried the load and succeeded despite the opposition knowing Pender would have the ball in his hands three-quarters of the time.
Coach Ken Avent Jr.’s return gives hope to Tiger fans, who are eager for a fall season with Pender calling the shots and lots of seniors and juniors returning.
Gavin Brinkley,
ED, Senior, TE
Brinkley caught just one pass for 20 yards, but the 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was a nightmare for opposition defenses in the Panthers’ Wing-T offense.
Austin Hanchey,
WRH, Senior, OL
Hanchey brought leadership and energy to a young Bulldog line.
Justin Ratliff,
ED, Senior, C
Ratliff is one of three first-team repeaters on offense.
Esturado Juarez,
ED, Senior, OL
Juarez provided a powerful punch in the trenches for East Duplin.
Walter Lopez,
ND, Senior, OL
Lopez was a two-way lineman for the Rebels and a staple on special teams.
Oscar Iraheta,
WRH, Junior, OL
Iraheta proved he belonged. Look for him to take a giant step forward in the fall.
Hayden McGee,
JK, Junior, WR
McGee had 10 catches for 198 yards and four scores, and this spring was one of the top players on the James Kenan baseball team.
Tyler Whaley,
ED, Senior, PK
Whaley hit on 27 of his 29 PAT attempts and was 1 for 2 on field goals.
First Team
Defense
Nehemiah Williams,
WRH, Senior, NG
Williams’ 107 tackles were a high for the Duplin Times coverage area.
He averaged 11.9 takedowns, including a season-high 20 against ECC champ Clinton in the ECC playoff semifinals loss.
Avery Gaby,
ED, Soph., LB
Avery started making a name for himself beyond being the younger brother of Russell via his 5.6 tackles per game. He had seven takedowns in a 28-27 loss to Clinton.
Octaveion Murphy,
WRH, Soph., DL
Murphy had 77 tackles, including 15 each against James Kenan and Clinton, and 11 versus East Duplin.
Matt Wilkins,
ND, Senior, DL
Wilkins, a two-way lineman, rarely came off the field and was the Rebels’ top defensive player.
Braxton Brown,
ED, Junior, LB/DE
Brown developed into a beast and a player every opposition QB needed to track before a play.
The junior’s 68 tackles averaged out to 9.7 per game.
Dujuan Armwood,
ND, Fresh., Utility
Armwood had two interceptions and ran for 815 yards ad 13 TDs in a smashing freshman debut.
Gage Outlaw, ND, Senor, LB/DB/QB
Outlaw was a leader on and off the field for the Rebels at linebacker and quarterback.
Daunté Hall,
ED, Soph., FS/SS
Hall averaged 6.9 tackles and logged an interception and nine pass deflections.
Brady Johnson,
ED, Senior, CB
Johnson’s overall game, speed and hustle made him stand out all over the field.
He averaged 4.7 tackles and 51.6 yards rushing with three TDs and caught six passes for 158 yards and two scores.
Xavier Boone,
JK, Soph., DB
Boone averaged 3.5 tackles on an improved JK defense from a season ago.
Saul Mendoza,
ND, Senior, Utility
Mendoza was a bruising fullback and middle linebacker.
A productive ballcarrier in previous seasons, he was primarily a knockdown blocker this year on offense. He ran for three scores, averaged 5.7 tackles on defense and was 15 for 16 on PATs.
Second Team
• QB: Nick Cavenaugh, ED, junior.
• RB: Antwon Montgomery, WRH, junior.
• RB: Jonathan Scarborough, ED, senior.
• OL: Alden Venecia, JK, sophomore.
• OL: Andrew Underhill, ND, junior.
• OL: Zach Faison, WRH, senior.
• OL: George Garner, JK, senior.
OL: Tyrique Hall, WRH, junior.
• WR: Chris Murphy, WRH, senior.
• TE: Mason Brown, JK, sophomore.
• DL: Marcus Baysden, JK, sophomore.
• DL: Matthew Coltren, ND, senior.
• DL: Desmond Player, JK, sophomore.
• DL: Andrew Underhill, ND, junior.
• DB: Kade Kennedy, ED, sophomore.
• DB: Jahon Owens, WRH, senior.
• PK: Lon Teachey, WRH, junior.
