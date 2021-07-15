CALYPSO – No player had better batting stats than James Kenan’s Rachel Blanchard.
East Duplin’s Summer Mercer was the best middle infielder and swung the top RBI bat in Duplin County.
JK’s Emily Barnett, Wallace-Rose Hill’s Sara Batts, ED’s Colby Mobley and North Duplin’s Reece Outlaw all hit .477 or better, and had stellar seasons by any standard.
Panther Suzanne Jarman ended her four-year career by being the workhorse in the circle and lashing 15 hits in 15 games.
Yet no player was feared more on offense and defense than Rebel Callie Thornton.
In a season where there were few shut-down pitchers, the ND senior brought heat, had knee-buckling action and a changeup that got swings before it was near the plate or as it landed in the catcher’s mitt.
Thornton was second in hits and third in RBI in Duplin County.
All that earned her the honor of being called Duplin’s Elite Ms. Softball.
While many players could match her in one area or another, no player could cover the bases of a softball field this spring like Thornton.
You’ll recall softball and baseball were all but canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the season ending after the first two weeks of March.
This spring, the NCHSAA limited regular seasons to 14 games and cut the state playoffs by a round.
None of that stopped East Duplin from going 12-3 with a 6-0 loss to North Johnston in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
North Duplin won the Carolina 1A Conference and was unbeaten before falling 3-1 to eventual 1A champ Camden County in the second round.
Rebel coach Ricky Edwards, named Coach of the Year, used a number of first-year underclassmen into a lineup that had just three senior starters.
No other county school made the playoffs, but JK’s 6-7 finish was its best record in more than a decade.
WRH coach Cory Lovelace had an even younger team than ND. Its hope came during a five-game winning streak. Its inexperience showed as the Bulldogs lost seven consecutive games to end the season.
Duplin’s Elite’s first team features five seniors, three juniors, a sophomore and two freshmen. Five sophomores highlight the second team, which also has two sophomores, two juniors and two seniors.
Thornton, Blanchard, Mercer and Jarman were first-team all-county selections in 2019.
Ms. Softball
Callie Thornton,
ND, Senior, P
Thornton is the third Rebel to win this award since 2016, following Rylee Pate (2016) and Hailey Brogden (2017). WRH’s Haven Williams was the queen of the diamond in 2018 and 2019.
Thornton’s sister Anna was Duplin’s Elite Ms. Volleyball in 2018.
Thornton was a superstar—and then some—this season as ND displaced perennial power Princeton atop the Carolina Conference after its 13-year reign.
She hit .644 with two doubles, a triple. two home runs and 29 RBI, third to Blanchard (33) and Mercer (31) in driving in runs. She also scored 25 times, had seven walks and was hit by a pitch four times. Even those tactics didn’t work as Thornton stole 11 bases in 11 attempts.
Yet her pitching seemed to overshadow her hitting.
Thornton (12-1) struck out 123 and walked just 16 in 71 innings, carrying an 0.79 ERA. She had six shutouts and a no-hitter. She whiffed 10 or more seven times, and opponents hit a paltry .125 against the right-hander.
ND would have been stuck in the mud without both her play and leadership skills.
Thornton, the North Carolina Coaches Association’s Pitcher of the Year in 1A, will play at Coker University next spring.
Coach of the Year
Ricky Edwards, ND
Edwards, also the Rebels’ longtime boys basketball coach, won his second county Coach of the Year award in softball. He was top dog in 2016 when Duplin’s Elite softball debuted. He would have won it in 2015, though, as Edwards guided ND to is first-ever state title.
ED’s Greg Jenkins, who this year collected his 300th career win, had won the previous two COY awards. WRH’s Cory Lovelace captured the honor in 2017.
FIRST TEAM
Summer Mercer,
ED, Senior, SS
Mercer, who will play at the University of Mount Olive next spring, concluded an outstanding career by hitting .571 with six doubles, two triples and went yard twice while scoring 23 runs. She had a hit in every game, sans the playoff loss, and at least two hits in 11 of 15 games. She had an RBI in all but two games.
Suzanne Jarman,
ED, Senior, P/CF
Jarman, another longtime starter, hit .342, but it was her arm that the Panthers relied on heavily.
The senior right hander was 9.2 with an ERA of 2.13 in 69 frames. Her steady hand and cool demeanor got her out of jams, many of which were caused by a young team making costly errors.
Rachel Blanchard,
JK, Junior, 3B
Blanchard, a lefty slugger, was all but impossible to get out. Keeping her off base was hard enough.
The junior hit .733 with 12 doubles, two triples and a pair of homers in 13 games. She had four walks and struck out just once in 44 at-bats and swiped 15 bases.
She had a .755 on-base percentage, 1.22 slugging mark and 1.977 OPS. Her 22 runs were second among all Tigers.
Sabrina Batts,
WRH, Freshman, OF/P
Batts made a splash by hitting .477 with seven doubles and seven RBI. She scored a team-high 17 runs and pitched 36 innings for the Bulldogs, who will be vastly improved next spring.
Hannah Martin,
ND, Senior, 3B
Martin hit .475 with eight doubles and 21 RBI. Her defense was solid at the hot corner, and she frequently gunned down bunting batters who dared to test her arm.
Colby Mobley,
ED, Soph., 1B
Mobley is the biggest power-hitting surprise to emerge from a strong group of underclassmen.
The sophomore hit .533 via her 24 hits and also scored 24 times. S
he lashed 12 doubles and two triples. Here’s a scary thought for foes: Mobley is only going to get better.
Reece Outlaw,
ND, Freshman, SS
Outlaw’s bat and legs are speedy weapons the freshman uses to exploit the opposition. She hit .559 with five doubles, three triples and two homers. She played like she had been a varsity player for the past few years. While that’s not the case, she’s on a course to be one of the best position players in Duplin the next three seasons.
Emily Barnette,
JK, Junior, SS
Barnette is the real deal. She hit .510 and was second on the Tigers in RBI with 18, while scoring a team-high 25 runs.
Logan Jones,
ND, Junior, C
Jones hit .513 and drove in 11 runs, while being a solid defensive catcher, and worked extremely well with hurler Thornton, especially in tough situations.
Dessa Houston,
ED, Senior, OF
Houston, who will play at Louisburg College, hit .452 with 12 RBI, 20 runs and 10 stolen bases in 11 attempts.
SECOND TEAM
- Taylor Dail, ED, senior, outfielder. Hit .542, scored 23 times. Clearly good enough for first-team honors, but here because of the abundance of talent in the county.
– Ashley Stokes, ED, soph., catcher. Hit .369 with 18 RBI in debut season. Down the stretch she was as good a catcher as anyone donning the gear.
Riley Hatch, ND, soph., SS/2B
- . Another rising star. Hatch hit .463 and had 12 RBI.
- Emma Avent, JK junior, catcher. Avent hit .449 with five doubles, three triples and scored 22 runs.
- Emily Baker, WRH, soph., infielder. Baker parlayed 19 hits into a .442 average and she was second on the Bulldogs in extra-base hits with f
- ive.
- Anna Morgan Armstong, JK, fresh., infielder/pitcher. She hit .295 and was fourth in hits among all Tigers. Yet it was her lively-but-untamed arm that made the biggest impact. JK has not had a pitcher with her potential in a number of years.
- Kasey Jones, ND, soph., outfielder. Jones hit. 432 with a double, four triples, a home run and 17 RBI.
- Mary Hadden Braswell, WRH, soph., infielder. She hit .395, but that would have been higher if not for a 3-for-20 streak late in the season.
- Sara Brinkley, WRH, junior, outfielder. Hit .289, ending the campaign on a five-game hitting streak.
- Ava Hall, ED, senior, infielder. Hit .324 with 14 runs and 13 RBI.
- Skylar Craig, ND, soph., infielder. Craig hit .432 with 13
RBI and is another young Rebel that will be a factor for the next two seasons.
