...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following counties, Craven, Lenoir and Pitt.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 148 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Greenville, Winterville, Ayden, Grifton, Dowdy Ficklen
Stadium, East Carolina University and Pitt Greenville
Airport.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Dear Abby: Life with mistress appeals to unhappy husband
DEAR Abby: I met my wife in college. We have been married for 40 years and have two adult sons. My wife had a brief affair early in our marriage, but we have long since moved on from that.
However, increasingly over the last 15 years, my wife (career homemaker, her choice) has been aggressively making demands in exchange for anything she does for me — i.e., if I don’t buy her something, she won’t cook dinner, do laundry or have sex.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.