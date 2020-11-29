Art is an icebreaker, it pulls the elephant in the room by its trunk and places it front and center: “Here, systemic racism, make yourself known to the group.” At its best, art can voice for us what we are afraid say.
Throughout history, African-Americans have had little other than the arts to inform us about the truth of our history and social inequalities. Since the days of slavery, art has been a way of hope and in its highest form of activism, a method to freedom.
Black artistry is multidimensional. It is not only supposed to make you feel good, but it’s also supposed to make you aware. You can journey back in time and see where black artists and influencers have had an impact on whatever social movement was present during that time. Lorraine Hansberry wrote the popular “A Raisin in the Sun” to highlight segregation and disenfranchisement in Chicago in the 1950s; Muhammad Ali lent his voice and influence to be a backbone in the Civil Rights Movement; and Gordon Parks, a 20th century, world renowned photographer, used his body of work to document race relations, civil rights and poverty. It was never enough for them to just entertain society, but to use their gifts and talents to be change agents, even at the expense of their careers.
In 1963, when those four beautiful, black girls were killed by white supremacists who planted dynamite beneath the steps of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, it had a profound impact on our nation. It troubled many souls, including that of famous African-American, jazz singer, Nina Simone.
Nina Simone said, “I sat struck dumb in my den like St. Paul on the road to Damascus: all the truths that I had denied to myself for so long rose up and slapped my face. The bombing of the little girls in Alabama and the murder of Medgar Evers were like the final pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that made no sense until you had fitted the whole thing together. I suddenly realized what it was to be black in America in 1963, but it wasn’t an intellectual connection … it came as a rush of fury, hatred and determination.”
The horrific and unspeakable cruelty of that event is how we got Nina Simone’s “Mississippi Goddam.” It was honest, provoking, and for this remarkable black woman with a huge white following, the song was seen as career suicide. Radio stations banned the song and even sent back the records, broken. Nina wasn’t invited back to some of the major events that she would usually be asked to perform. All because, she, an artist, decided to use her talent to speak out on inequalities of blacks.
Artists help us see, feel and process. Artists are the gatekeepers of truth. They are society’s anchor. They are our pathway to consciousness. So, what happens when society tries to run the gatekeepers off their property? What happens when they just want our artists to perform and nothing more?
What happens when 18 artists, right here in our city, decide that they wish to use their talent to highlight the injustices, not only in this nation but our city? Injustices such as police brutality, racial discrimination, economic deprivation, education inequalities and more. What happens when they are met with opposition? They do what many others before them did; they keep creating.
These artists haven’t even placed a drop of paint on these streets but they’ve already created something much greater. These brave artists are spreading consciousness, they are creating conversations that most turn away from, and they are setting the foundation for change, this city desperately needs. They have no intention to suffocate truth but yet bring it to the forefront of this city’s existence. Art has a place in fighting social injustices.
Just the idea of a “Black Lives Matter” painting in our city has sparked uncomfortable conversations. Conversations that are giving the voiceless a voice. Conversations that will hopefully lead to understanding, empathy and policy changes. Art started this journey for our city. This is what art does and this what art will continue to do, because creation has no expiration date.
Deborah Sheppard is the author of “Good Secrets, Bad Secrets,” a member of the City of Greenville’s Human Relations Council and the Black Lives Matter mural subcommittee.