TARBORO — Johnnie Marie Bazemore, 75, died on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. It is mandatory that you wear a mask and perform social distancing.
