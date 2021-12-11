BALTIMORE, Md. — Parrish Hampton Phillips, 52, died on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Viewing 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
