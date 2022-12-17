It is an old question: How much luck is involved in tournament bridge? In rubber bridge or Chicago, if you get no cards, you won’t win. In a tournament, with everyone playing the same deals, the element of luck is greatly reduced. However, it isn’t eliminated completely.
Consider today’s deal, which was played in Newport, some 20 miles east of Cardiff, the capital of Wales. There were seven tables in play. Every South played in three no-trump. Every West attacked clubs, some leading the ace, others the two. After winning a club trick, the declarers decided to go after three diamond tricks. Six of them did the “normal” thing, playing a spade to dummy’s queen and taking a finesse. It lost, and West cashed his club tricks and exited with a spade. Now a second diamond finesse lost: an unlucky down one.
At the seventh table, South adopted a potentially dangerous “safety-play.” After winning the first trick with the club jack, he cashed the diamond ace. Here, the jack dropped from West. So declarer continued diamonds and had nine tricks.
Why was this a dangerous play? Give West honor-doubleton and East honor-third. The ace collects only low cards. Declarer enters dummy with a spade and leads the diamond 10. When East plays low, South has a nasty guess to make. The double finesse eliminates any guesswork.
South was lucky, but East-West were doubly unlucky. They were Tony Disley (a former school friend and bridge partner of mine) and Robert Charlesworth. They finished second. If South had adopted the popular line and finished down one, Disley and Charlesworth would have won. Bad luck!