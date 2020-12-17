PINETOPS — Mary Barnes Smith, 84, died on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Graveside service Sunday at 1 p.m., at Buddy Hemby Cemetery. Viewing Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby FH in Fountain.
ROCKY MOUNT — James Anthony Flowers died on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Walk-thru visitation Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Lonnie Clark, 83, died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Funeral Saturday at noon at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Retonia Cotton, 53, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby FH in Fountain. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
PINETOPS — James Thomas Horne, 86, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Graveside service Monday at 11 a.m., at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby in Tarboro.
ROCKY MOUNT — Veronica Jones, 52, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church in Pinetops. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary.