ROCKY MOUNT — Willie Cleo Tillman Jr., 78, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 3:30 p.m., at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Erma Dickens Cole, 69, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Graveside service Monday at noon at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday at H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ENFIELD — Deacon Rickie Donell Powell, 64, died on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Celebration of Life service Saturday at noon, at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
TARBORO — Ernest Williams Sr., 77, died on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Saturday at 1 p.m., at Holy Temple United Holy Church. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals.
ENFIELD — Elijah Ja’Shawn Holt, 3 months, died on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation one hour prior to service.