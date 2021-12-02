ROCKY MOUNT — Jerome Gupton, 61, died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Shirley Ann Manning Thompson, 75, died on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Tabernacle Temple of Jesus Christ, Wilson. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
WINDSOR — Jessica Leigh Holmes, 37, died on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Memorial service Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Masks required and social distancing observed.
TARBORO — Johnny Ray Brown, 63, died on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
ROCKY MOUNT — Angela Gray, 53, died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 3 p.m., at Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.