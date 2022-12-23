...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Low Water
Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. For
the Low Water Advisory, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
BATTLEBORO — Joyce Davis Pittman, 62, died on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Funeral Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home in Rocky Mount. Visitation Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.