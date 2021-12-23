TARBORO — Sadie Mae Hyman Watts, 75, died on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Funeral Friday at noon, at Cherry Chapel MB Church. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Masks required and social distancing observed.
