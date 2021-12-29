ROCKY MOUNT — Kevon Ricks, 21, died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Funeral Thursday at 1 p.m., at Word Tabernacle Church. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Military Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 in BC program; teams informed Sunday morning
- East Carolina fans, players adjust plans after Military Bowl cancellation
- Family's effort to care for son blessed by Divas
- Season of hope: Family optimistic that a different kind of Lab will be best medicine for daughter
- Teacher assistants voice concerns
- Space needs prompted county to buy First Street building
- 220100 MELODY JENKINS
- Holiday tournaments on the horizon
- It takes a village to have an Old Fashioned Christmas
- DWI Roundup: Attempt to evade police checkpoint leads to arrest