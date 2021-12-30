ENFIELD — Carl Jay Lynch, 51, died on Dec. 22, 2021. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ENFIELD — Joe Lee Caudle, 59, died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Laura Mae Pittman, 69, died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 11 a.m., at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.
ENFIELD — Ellen King Conyers, 47, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Celebration of life Sunday at 1 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Visitation one hour prior to service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Jessie Mae Whitehead, 95, died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m., at Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service.