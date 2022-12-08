ROCKY MOUNT — Clarence Terry Jr., 56, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Funeral Friday at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Visitation Friday 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.

ROCKY MOUNT — Paula Denise Cotten Simmons, 54, died on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, in the funeral home chapel. Visitation Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.