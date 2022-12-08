ROCKY MOUNT — Clarence Terry Jr., 56, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Funeral Friday at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Visitation Friday 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Paula Denise Cotten Simmons, 54, died on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, in the funeral home chapel. Visitation Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
PRINCEVILLE — Ila Kaye Williams, 91, died on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Life Giving Christian Church. Viewing Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
TARBORO — Martha Elizabeth Pettaway Brown, 78, died on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Funeral Friday at 1:30 p.m., at Eastern Star Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
PINETOPS — Michael McKneely Jenkins, 64, died on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing Friday, 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
TARBORO — William Henry Pettaway, 76, died on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., at Gateway to Heaven Church. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.