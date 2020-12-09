TARBORO — Valerie Battle, 68, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Graveside service Friday at noon at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Public walk-thru viewing 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary.
ROCKY MOUNT — Tommy Strickland, 70, died on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. No formal arrangements are planned. Arrangements by Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremations LLC.
WHITAKERS — Bobby Jean Davis-Hill, 47, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Celebration of life Thursday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Viewing two hours prior to service at funeral home.