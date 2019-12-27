Thank you to Greenville officials for the special year we have had. I cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store for our community.
BYH, speak only when your words are more important than the silence.
BYH to the writer who wants to be a fly on the wall when Trump Christians are judged. You are pitiful because you have been deceived at the level of corruption in our government. It is not reported because much of the media is involved. The Swamp is so bad that Trump himself says when it is exposed many will be in shock. This corruption is bigger than Trump because it is global.
Today’s Republicans: kakistocracy (kak·is·toc·ra·cy) noun: Government by the least qualified or most unprincipled citizens. Bless your heart.
BYH to the ECU chancellor search committee all coming from the local community. Please get it right this time because we cannot stomach another mishap with the wrong selection. Maybe get outside your comfort zone and hire a female chancellor.
Bless your heart if you’re transporting someone who is mobility challenged this holiday season! Make sure they have their handicap placard, and pray that someone who is not legally designated with a placard or special license plate has not taken a handicap space illegally! This especially applies even in (private) apartment complexes that have lots of open regular spaces nearby due to out-of-town student residents, and someone still thinks they have the right to park there!
BYH, tell the truth even if no one believes it and a lie is a lie even if everyone believes it.
Bless the hearts of the outstanding people that I work with from the Greenville city manager’s office. Not only are they some of the hardest workers you will find, they are also some of the most caring people. It is truly a pleasure to serve with them.
BYH, frankly, the Democrats should impeach this president as many times as the Republicans tried to repeal the ACA (ObamaCare). Especially investigate the shady money angles.
BYH, I must have blinked, when did the Republican party become a wholly owned subsidiary of Putin? They are spreading his disinformation, and look the other way as he meddles in our elections.
BYH, it will be interesting to see McConnell and Graham lie when they take the oath to be impartial jurors in the impeachment trial, after saying then repeating that they had no intention to be impartial. What is the penalty for lying under oath?
Bless your heart to impeach Mr. Butterfield! I agree he should be impeached ASAP. He is not representing me.
