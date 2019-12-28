Coming Up
New Year’s Eve
The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees will host the city’s first New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Proceeds will benefit the Third Street Education Center. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for details.
Don Skinner Guitarfest
The Beaufort County Traditional Music Association will host the Don Skinner Guitarfest from 2:30-7:20 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Arts of the Pamlico’s Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. This annual event honors the memory of Don Skinner, a musician and long-time member of the BCTMA. Admission is free, but all donations will be welcome. The funds raised from the day of music will be donated to Ruth’s House, the domestic violence shelter in Washington. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale. The public is welcome to come and go or stay for the entire show.
Kindergarten 101
Parents of Public Schools for Pitt County will host a “Kindergarten 101” workshop at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28 at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St. This workshop will give parents an opportunity to meet several key individuals from Pitt County Schools, such as the superintendent, the director of K-5 education, the director of enrollment, a school nurse and a local pediatrician, who will share their insights about preparing for kindergarten. There also will be opportunities to ask lots of questions and to sign up for school tours. Visit https://ppspittcounty.org/newsletter/kindergarten-101-set-for-january-28-930-am-st-james-united-methodist-church/ for more information.
Essay contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications, due on Feb. 1, for its annual essay contest, open to youth younger than the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2019. Contestants must be educated in Pitt County and must not have graduated from high school or the equivalent. The contest asks students to compose a 700 to 800-word essay answering the questions “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” The local club winner will be entered in the N.C. East Optimist District contest. The district contest winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Optimist International Foundation. Additional information available at www.greenvilleoptimists.org or contact Pamela Franks at 814-7794 or email: entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Ongoing
Volunteers sought
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina is seeking volunteers for upcoming community events. The organization spreads cultural awareness in the Latino community, bettering education and leadership and helping provide health information to Latinos living in eastern North Carolina. Call 757-3916, 258-9967 or email amexcan@amexcannc.org.
Volunteer drivers
The American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to help provide patients with rides to treatment centers. Volunteers must have a safe and reliable vehicle, a valid driver’s license, proof of automobile insurance, a good driving record and attend A Road to Recovery volunteer training. For more information, or to coordinate a ride for a cancer patient in need, call 1-800-227-2345.
Nar-Anon family support
The Nar-Anon family support group meets at 7 p.m. on Thursdays in Room 204 of the main building at Covenant Church, 4025 Corey Road, Winterville. The group’s leader may be contacted at 919-880-0473. More information about help for anyone struggling with a drug addiction is available at 1-800-431-1754. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction. Nar-Anon also offers free screenings and referrals.
Red Cross volunteers
The Pitt County chapter of the American Red Cross recruits and trains volunteers to help during disasters. For training and other information, call 355-3800 or visit www.pittredcross.org.