ROCKY MOUNT — Annie Bell Burrows, 96, died on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
TARBORO — Donnie Lynch, 63, died on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Ray of Hope Christian Center, Whitakers. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Marjorie Jerido, 84, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Shower of Blessings Christian Center. Visitation Sunday noon to 1 p.m. at the Christian Center. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.