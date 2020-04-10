Many people underestimate the power of lighting to set the mood and introduce different design elements into their home’s interiors. As a result, they often make the mistake of relying solely on overhead fixtures to light their homes.
To get that cozy, homey feel, be sure to incorporate table lamps into your design scheme using these tips and trends from Eyely.com:
- Use color: Table lamps can be a good way to add bold pops of color or complement the existing palette. Think about whether you want each lamp to act as a focal point or to quietly blend in.
- Consider size: Make sure that what you are buying actually is meant to sit atop a table. Table lamps should be between 24 and 31 inches high and at eye level when you are sitting next to them. This comes in handy if you are using the lamp as a reading light. Those on the shorter end of the range are ideal for bedrooms, whereas taller lamps work best in living rooms and other spaces.
You also will need to note the size of the base — if it is too wide, it may not leave room on the table for books, coasters and decorative pieces.
- Think purpose: There are many different types of lampshades and each offers its own benefits. An opaque or dark shade is good for minimizing glare if you are watching TV. A less opaque shade will provide more light and give off a warm glow.
- Pair up: Table lamps usually look best in pairs. If you have a long table, you can place a lamp on either end and then place additional decorations in the center of the table. Or use matching end tables on either side of a sofa to accommodate your twin lamps.
- Define your space: Do you decorate around a theme such as farmhouse or mid-century design? Lighting can help you define the look. For example, if you are a bohemian type who prefers a minimalist style, shop for fixtures with an eclectic design and clean, simple lines. For mid-century modern rooms, look for clean lines and vintage-inspired finishes. Mixing rustic and modern finishes can add a modern edge to a traditional space.
To get you started, consider these recommendations from Eyely.com:
- To simultaneously harken the past and beckon the future, consider the Alani 34-inch Metal LED Table Lamp, which is evocative of 1960s futuristic Space Race-inspired design but plated in a modern brass finish.
- Flank a table or sofa or adorn bedside tables with a set of two, such as the Max 27-inch Glass Triple-Sphere LED Table Lamps. Glass blown into a trio of orbs, the look is completed with a matching finial and linen drum shade.
- Whether adding a conversation-worthy lighting feature to an otherwise serious room or completing a menagerie of animal-inspired decor items, the blue and white owl-shaped Kai 16-inch Ceramic Mini LED Table Lamp will give your home a touch of chinoiserie and woodland whimsy.
For more design tips, visit Eyely.com.
Redecorating? Be sure to include lighting that completes the look and feel of your interior spaces.