Watching for deer in the woods while motoring through North Carolina’s Morrow Mountain State Park was a fun family tradition during childhood camping trips. The elegant animals were plentiful enough to spot now and then along the edges of the forest but wild enough to keep their distance.
“Watch for deer,” Mom and Dad would say. Spotting one or two was a thrill. We once counted 19 in the yard of the little house that we owned on six acres at the foot of Morrow Mountain. As we rolled closer in the car, they quickly scattered and disappeared into the woods.
My experiences with deer have been that way for most of my life. I had seen wild deer walk up to people in only one place before a recent trip to Fripp Island, South Carolina. That other place was Yosemite National Park in California.
Three buddies and I spent two days in Yosemite while camping our way across California in 1987. Signs saying “do not feed the animals” were everywhere — and the animals were everywhere too, begging with their big brown eyes.
Yosemite is the only place I’ve ever seen wild animals so charmingly unafraid of people, and so sadly overweight. There was a fat deer in our camping area that seemed to always be following someone around, hoping for a handout.
Most of the deer on Fripp Island also are unafraid of people, but in a more positive way. Residents and visitors there apparently pay more attention to the signs that discourage giving human food to the animals. If anything, the whitetail deer on Fripp are smaller and thinner than the ones commonly seen in East Tennessee.
But those Fripp deer are a sociable bunch. Arriving at our rental house, we were greeted in the driveway by a doe and an eight-point buck. It’s a little unnerving when a whitetail buck walks right up and starts sniffing you like a friendly dog.
The doe was bold enough to poke its head into an open car door to investigate. She would walk up and sniff any unloaded luggage left unattended. I snapped a picture of that and sent it to a friend with the caption, “Fripp does not allow unlawful substances on the island. They have drug-sniffing deer that check your baggage.”
With less than 7 square miles of forest and marsh, the animals have little choice but to mingle with humans on that small barrier island. According to an article at FrippIslandStay.com, the whitetail herd has been reduced from 600 to about 400 through a management program that involves injecting selected does with a contraceptive.
We obeyed the signs and did not tip our welcoming committee. We also did not feed the pesky racoon that kept coming up the steps to the screened porch.
The park service on the island also warns against petting the deer. Other signs warn visitors not to approach alligators. A friendly deer is one thing, but I have never been tempted to approach an alligator. Others apparently do have such urges.
I shared the Fripp-trip deer story with my brother, who works in Florida. He one-upped me with a picture that he recently shot of a man petting an alligator. My brother had heard the man “yip, yip, yipping” at the edge of a pond inside a housing development and sauntered down to investigate this odd sound.
To his amazement, an alligator emerged from the pond and walked right up to the man.
Now that’s a wild animal story.