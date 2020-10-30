Only Democrats embrace the policies our economy needs now to create jobs. Economists argue that while some jobs will come back quickly, many others are gone for good. Without further action, our recovery will continue to slow and hit a wall. Further, we are in a K shaped recovery in which those at the top and big businesses are doing great (they got almost all the bailout), while many working families continue to suffer.
First, we need the policies medical professionals advocate to address the pandemic. Until we get the virus under control, the economy will continue to suffer.
Second, we need federal aid to the states. COVID has led to massive losses of tax revenue. Required to balance budgets, state legislators will gut education and vital services. Key local employers like ECU, Pitt Community College, and K-12 public schools all will have massive cuts and layoffs. Moreover, they are still deeply affected by cuts from the Great Recession.
Third, we need Medicaid expansion to bring health coverage to those who lack it in this pandemic. In addition to reducing health risks for all of us, it will bring 500 jobs to our local health care industry. Why should our federal tax dollars fund Medicaid expansion in other states?
Fourth, we need further assistance to the unemployed to keep good families from falling into poverty and to help us all by putting money into the economy to stabilize it. Fifth, we need jobs programs to rebuild our antiquated infrastructure and crumbling schools, to modernize our energy production and electrical grid, and to bring broadband internet to the many places in our community that lack it.
Looking under their rhetoric and at their policies shows Republicans could care less about ordinary folks.
Thomas Doumaux
Greenville
Wear a mask
I was a surgeon here for 25 years. I operated on thousands of people. In the middle of this pandemic, people should wear a mask for the same reason I wore a mask when I operated: to protect others from the germs I might breathe out. It is also true that masks protect you to some extent from virus-laden droplets and breath mist exhaled by others, but the main reason you should wear masks is to protect others. To those of you who feel like wearing a mask is a violation of your Constitutional rights, I say that is untrue and ask you if you do not believe in an older truth: am I not my brother’s keeper?
John Leonard
Greenville