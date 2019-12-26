AYDEN — An investigation is underway after an Ayden horse was shot on Christmas morning.
According to the Pitt County Sheriff's Department, someone shot the animal in the leg. Now deputies are hoping the public can help them find out who did it.
Information from the sheriff's department's Facebook Page states that the horse was shot on property on Frank's Lane, outside of Ayden. Deputies still are unsure whether the incident was intentional or an accident by someone who didn't exercise enough care while shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 830-4141 or Pitt County CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.