Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said he’s committed to transparency following the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by his deputies.
Wooten also promised accountability if an independent probe being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation finds deputies violated state laws and called for a second outside review.
That’s good to hear. But we think Wooten needs to do more right now, and he can start by releasing their names.
An attorney for five of Brown’s children said he’s been informed that at least three deputies were involved in Brown’s fatal shooting, but so far we don’t know for sure. Wooten said Friday that seven officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
We agree with those who are protesting Brown’s death that footage from the deputies’ body cameras needs to be released immediately. Releasing the video will allow the public to see what happened when deputies, according to the sheriff, attempted to issue both search and arrest warrants on Brown at his residence on Perry Street Wednesday morning.
We understand the legal constraints on those being asked to release the footage — Wooten and District Attorney Andrew Womble. Unfortunately, state lawmakers, when writing the law on law enforcement officers’ body camera footage, did not make it a public record and therefore subject to public release. In fact, public release is specifically prohibited by the law.
Under the body camera law, Brown’s family is permitted to see the video produced by the deputies’ cameras but they cannot be given a copy of it. Brown’s family viewed the video on Monday but the only way the public will see it is by court order.
On Monday, The Daily Advance joined a coalition of other news organizations to have N.C. Press Association attorneys file a petition with the courts to approve release of the footage. We urge the court system to hold the hearing as soon as possible then rule that the footage be released. We also urge Womble to support release of the footage.
In the meantime, the public deserves a more detailed summary of the events leading up to, during and after Brown’s death. We reject the notion that releasing details of what is known to the public now will somehow impede the SBI’s investigation.
All we know from Wooten’s office is that deputies with the Pasquotank and Dare sheriff’s departments, apparently with assistance from a SWAT unit, went to Brown’s residence about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to serve the warrants and that Brown was shot and killed.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Daniel Fogg hinted Thursday that Brown may have resisted officers, suggesting that Brown had a history of resisting officers. But he didn’t say that Brown did resist — and the criminal arrest records we’ve seen for Brown don’t indicate such a history. Fogg and Wooten also didn’t say Brown had a weapon.
The only real information the public has gotten about what happened at Brown’s residence Wednesday morning was from Demetria Williams, a neighbor who said she witnessed officers shooting toward Brown’s vehicle as he attempted to flee them. Williams told reporters she witnessed multiple shots fired at Brown and that 14 shell casings were found in a driveway. She also claimed Brown definitely wasn’t driving toward any of the officers.
Even more ominous, The Associated Press reported Friday that recordings of scanner traffic compiled by broadcastify.com the morning of Brown’s shooting include emergency personnel indicating that he was shot in the back.
Wooten hasn’t disputed Williams’ account or The Associated Press’ reporting. He could make good on his promise for transparency by providing the public with a summary of what happened, particularly on the matters of whether Brown had a weapon or appeared to drive in officers’ direction. Until he does, we fully expect the daily protests on Elizabeth City’s streets by those seeking answers in Brown’s horrible death to continue.