While a worldwide global pandemic shut down much of Pitt County’s economy in 2020, Greenville’s planning and development services office stayed in business.
The city issued building permits with a valuation of $177 million during fiscal year 2019-20, which included the first six months of 2020, and $355 million in permits in the current fiscal year, which included the last six months of 2020, according to data Planning Director Thomas Barnett recently presented to Greenville City Council.
“We had a very difficult climate we faced in 2020 as a result of the pandemic but fortunately for us, development activity continued to be strong in Greenville and set some records for us,” he said.
Barnett presented data on rezonings, annexations, preliminary plat submissions and building permits sought over the last three year fiscal years, 2018-19, 2019-20 and the 2020-21.
He noted the 2020-21 data was for 11 months. Greenville’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
Building permits with a value of $355 million were issued in the current fiscal year, Barnett said. In fiscal year 2019-20, the permits had a value of $177 million and in 2018-19 the permit’s had a $221.7 million value.
The data was broken down by building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical and by year, Barnett said.
“Permits are interesting because a permit for a deck is counted as one whereas a permit for something like the Jolly Roger (a dormitory-style development) could also be counted as one (permit),” Barnett said. “These are very, very different projects, very different scales. I think the thing to note is they have been fairly steady over the years.”
More than 1,100 building permits have been issued in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, he said. His department issued 1,096 permits in fiscal year 2019-20 and 2,321 permits in 2018-19.
Barnett said among the notable projects currently underway or planned for the near future are:
Jolly Roger
The seven-story, 443,000 square foot dormitory-style development located at the intersection of Charles Boulevard and 14th Street consists of 294 units valued at $52 million and a parking deck valued at $25.5 million. The facility is scheduled to open later this summer, in time for East Carolina University students to move in for the 2021-22 school year.
Barnett said staff is working closely with the developer because a temporary certificate of occupancy, needed for students to move in, soon will be requested.
“It’s a really big impact in our community. We expect them to finish up in the next couple of weeks,” Barnett said. “Our inspectors are meeting with them continually because we know they are going to be pushed and it’s going to be right up to the wire to get them that temporary certificate of occupancy so they can do what they need to do.”
Last month an attorney representing the developers asked Greenville City Council to remove language from the city rules requiring retail space in dormitory-style developments. The request was withdrawn when questioning by City Councilman Rick Smiley showed that the developers and staff had differing interpretations about the retail requirement and the structure was built without the differences being resolved.
Thermo Fisher
Thermo Fisher Scientific announced in late 2020 it was expanding its Greenville facilities and adding 500 jobs over the next 12-24 months.
Barnett said the company is currently permitted to build a new 152,131-square-foot building with a value of $52.5 million.
Attindas
The former Domtar Personal Care facility, now owned by Attindas Hygiene Partners, is adding a new production line and renovating an existing 11,000-square-foot space, Barnett said. The project value is $1.96 million.
Attindas could not be reached for additional comment.
CINTAS Uniform Services
CINTAS is moving its distribution services into a 24,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building located off Staton Road between the rear of Grady-White Boats and Sunbelt Rentals.
The company’s current Greenville facility is too small to support its growth so officials want to move to a larger location, said Lizz Summers, a CINTAS spokeswoman.
The project has a $2 million valuation.
Vidant Cancer Center
Another project is under discussion but hasn’t been finalized.
Vidant Health’s Board of Directions will decide if it wants to proceed with upfitting the fifth and sixth floors of the Vidant Cancer Care — Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower at Vidant Medical Center.
The new floors would hold 96 inpatient beds, with 85 newly licensed and 11 relocated from other areas of the hospital, said Brian Wudkwych, a Vidant spokesman.
The estimated total project cost is about $45 million, he said. If approved, the construction will last approximately 16 months.
Annexations
Annexations have increased the city’s tax base in recent years.
The City Council approved 12 annexations between August and May with an estimated tax value of $45.76 million, Barnett said. Between August 2019 and August 2020, the council approved 15 annexations with an estimated tax value of $260.8 million and members approved 10 annexations with an estimated tax value of $42.3 million between August 2018 and August 2019.
The huge bump in annexation tax values between 2019-20 is mainly the result of the council’ s August 2019 approval of the annexation of 390 acres of farmland located where Hudson’s Crossroads Road intersects with Mills Road for a housing development.
Its estimated tax value is $149 million, Barnett said, adding it will take several years before annexed properties reach their full valuation.
Preliminary plat approvals
Preliminary plats are the documents that show how developers plan to lay out roads and lots in their proposed projects.
In the first 11 months of the current fiscal year the city has approved five preliminary plats with an estimated tax value of $185.5 million, Barnett said.
Last year fiscal year, seven plats were approved with an estimated tax value of $115.4 million.
In fiscal year 2018-19, three plats were approved with an estimated value of $15.3 million.
Like annexations, it takes several years for the full valuation of a preliminary plat to be achieved.
The current fiscal year’s amounts jumped in value when council approved a preliminary plat for the Millennial Warehouse Campus, which encompasses land between Clark Street and the Dickinson Avenue corridor that has an estimated tax value of $60 million, and Carolina Croft, a 200-acre housing development that will be built along N.C. 43 North, with an estimated tax value of $80 million.