Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Colder. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Colder. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.