Lots of bad things have happened in 2020.
It’s been the kind of year nearly everyone would like to forget.
The Covid-19 pandemic started disrupting life in mid-March and just a few days later nothing seemed to be normal.
All sports except volleyball were cancelled at most high schools until early 2021.
Also gone were in-person church services and virtually every other social activity and function, from parades to reunions to the simple pleasure of eating in a restaurant.
Anyone working was grateful, and everyone said extra prayers for the essential workers related to healthcare and the well-being of people.
Thousands of people were infected and far too many died.
It’s not over, and in fact may be in an even deadlier phase with winter at our doorstep.
And while all that has made this a year to endure — and survive— Jason Arnette was delivered a knockout punch to the face nearly two months before Covid grabbed all the headlines.
Arnette, the fourth-year coach of the Harrells Christian Academy football team, suffered the biggest loss of 2020 when his father died unexpectedly at the age of 66.
James Franklin Arnette, who was a NC Highway Patrolman for the bulk of his life, did not get to see his son coach the Crusaders to a state title-game berth.
Or did he?
“He was either watching us from above or down here with a guiding hand,” said the HCA coach, whose club was beaten for the first time in the NCISAA’s Division 2 final by the Christ School of Arden, near Asheville.
“But yeah, he would have been there because he never missed a game.”
Arnette said his father was “always there.”
“No mater what,” he said. “Good game, bad game, it didn’t matter. He was always there supporting me.
“And to me, we were kind of playing for him this year.”
The loss of his father cuts deeper and produces more lifetime blues than the 63-35 setback to the Greenies.
“I lost my dad and my best friend,” said Arnette of his father, who played football for James Kenan with the players such as Tiger Hall of Famer Paul Phillips, who was the elder Arnette’s best friend in high school.
“I think about him every day. I think about calling him on my way to work to ask him a question about something I’m fixing at the house. Or I think about how he would help me ....”
Arnette then rerouted the dialogue to the many wonderful experiences he had with his father, hoping it would in some way fill some of his emptiness.
“I try to remember all the good times,” he said. “There were so many.”
Arnette’s only sibling — Shane — lives in Florida, and the death of his father slightly re-centers his family.
But even that twist leaves something in the dust.
Arnette and his wife Robyn have two children — Jake, 4, and Harbour, 2 — who will have few memories of their grandfather.
“Pictures and stories that I tell them,” said Arnette. “He left too soon. It’s been tough for me.”
Tough when he shares it and tough when he puts it aside to coach or teach teenage boys at school and his toddlers at home.
Arnette was the defensive coordinator when Clinton won its last state championship in 2005, but being the head man at HCA and getting to the showcase game would have meant his father would have traveled five hours to watch it.
“Nothing would have stopped him from being there,” Arnette said. “And he would have had all the right words to say.”
The elder Arnette would have watched HCA roll through eight foes to earn its first Big East Conference title since 2012 under Brian Aldridge.
He would have marveled at the line play, how well the team played as a unit, and how, in its final game, never threw in the towel of defeat until the final horn sounded.
Arnette had no warning that his 39-year mentorship and friendship with his father would come to an end earlier this year.
While 2020 will go down as the season HCA returned to championship glory (its last of 12 state crowns was in 2008) the footnote that will always be in Arnette’s mind is the loss of his father.
Football is a game.
Family is sacred.
Father-son relationships like his are too rare these days.
And at times, Arnette is the first to admit, “It hurts so badly because it was so good.”
“He’ll never miss a game,” Arnette said. “This has been so tough.”
Real life lessons are always harder. On the field a problem can be detected and corrections put into place.
When life blind-sides you all with a sudden death, all you have to rely on is faith, friends and family.
Arnette is fully ready for his promotion to becoming a pillar of strength and hope to his players.
Sometimes coaches become better coaches by realizing things that happen off the field have more meaning than the Xs and Os in playbooks.
A “father’s instinct” made Arnette aware he had a championship-caliber team.
“Sometime in the middle of the year I noticed I didn’t have to make kids run laps for missing practice, run because they were late or run because of something they did in school, and I knew we were in for a good season,” Arnette said. “They had totally bought in to what we were doing with them.”
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com