When Dodge set out to redesign their Ram trucks for 2019, I think the theme was “Go big or go home.”
The 2020 Dodge Ram continues that tradition. Keeping last year’s big weight loss, the Ram 1500 keeps its 225 pound weight loss, making it lighter than the previous generation’s weight, despite adding more steel to its solid build.
Notable for its swanky interior with upscale materials and features on higher trim levels, the Dodge Ram stays at the front of the pack for those looking at pick-up truck in this segment.
For 2020, Dodge doesn’t offer too many changes to this year’s model other than some tech upgrades. This year’s 1500 gets new optional features like a driver head-up display, an available digital rearview mirror, new performance and off-road readouts via the 12-inch touchscreen, and a trailer reverse control system that steers the truck for you as you direct your trailer into your parking spot.
Maximum payload and towing capacity is at 2,329 pounds while towing is capped at 12,750 pounds when properly equipped. The class-exclusive air suspension receives fine-tuning for improved ride comfort, off-road capability and load-leveling.
The best thing about the Doge Ram 1500 is that it’s like a new pack of sculpting clay that can be shaped into whatever you want. From a basic work truck to a luxury yacht-truck, you can build it with a Ram 1500. And while the Ram may have been on the less-than-exciting end of the design spectrum previously, Dodge has added some design elements that make the Ram a sharp-dressed pick-up truck.
The most commonly configured Ram 1500 is a Quad Cab that can seat up to six passengers. The optional Crew Cab increases rear-seat legroom and offers full-size rear doors (Quab Cabs feature three-quarter-size rear doors). Quad Cabs have a standard bed size (6 feet 4 inches), while most Ram 1500 Crew Cabs offer either the standard bed or a short bed (5 feet 7 inches).
There are seven (!) trim levels: The Ram 1500 offers seven trim levels: Tradesman, HFE, Big Horn, Rebel, Laramie, Longhorn and Limited.
Standard on all trims is a 3.6-liter V6 with 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. Optional on all but the HFE is a 5.7-liter V8 395 hp and 410 lb-ft. Both engines pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a 3.21 axle ratio, and rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive is available on all but the HFE. Lower axle ratios (3.55 and 3.92) are also available on most models.
My Rebel Crew 4x4 Ram had the 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. While the Rebel model is geared for those looking to go off the pavement, it offers a smooth and comfortable ride on the pavement.
The base price for my 1500 Ram Rebel Crew Cab started out at $47,990. My test vehicle was really trying to impress me and had about $25,000 worth of optional equipment added on.
For those looking for a great mid-size pick-up truck, the Dodge Ram is a great choice.