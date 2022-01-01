Cynthia Pointe is in the business of looking after souls.
“People are always talking about Black Lives Matter, well — every soul matters,” she said. “Our souls are going to live forever.”
Four years ago, Pointe retired after serving 32 years as a Physical Education teacher. Most of those years were spent with the Martin County School System.
Since retiring, she has dedicated herself to serving the community.
“I decided, ‘Let me devote fulltime to the Lord.’ I believe and know that He is real. Only what we do for Him is going to last,” she added.
Pointe is in her third year as pastor of Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Williamston, after serving as interim for a year.
The church, located at 205 N. Elm St., celebrated 147 years Aug. 1.
Pointe feels a responsibility to those in her community.
“My motto is, ‘Jesus went about doing good,’ so we need to walk in His footsteps to do good for others,” she said.
One powerful way she does this is through a Food Pantry, created in the basement of the church.
Every Tuesday, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., church members hand out food boxes to those in need in Martin County.
Because of multiple grants she has applied for, she receives food donations from several sources.
One grant, from the Food Bank of the Albemarle and Blue Cross and Blue Shield, landed the church a $42,000 freezer-cooler combo to hold large amounts of food and keep it fresh.
“We serve about 120 to 140 families. That is roughly 600- plus people, counting family members,” she said. “Thanks be to God we can do that every week.”
Pointe admits when the ministry first started out, she would see some in line and wonder if there truly was a need.
“But when you see the applications — the figures on paper — you wonder, ‘How in the world are they making it?’ When they have to choose between paying for medicine, or rent over food — whose heart wouldn’t go out to them?” she asked.
“I don’t care if they come on the finest of cars — I’m not here to judge. I just want to make sure they are fed, and they can feed their families,” she added.
Pointe knows many in the community were hit hard, both financially and emotionally the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There has been a lot of isolation and depression,” she added. Many lost their jobs.
Mount Shiloh church started meeting back in-person Aug. 1. For the past year-and-a-half, she has held church services via conference call.
“But the food pantry never stopped,” she said.
Pointe hopes her congregants can continue to meet in person, but it depends on the virus.
She is concerned.
“We have a lot of elderly,” she said.
Regardless, she plans to continue her conference call-style of preaching. She realized she can reach out and touch more people than before, through a simple phone call.
“It’s not Zoom,” she said. “With their age, I knew they were not going to do that.”
But anyone can tune in by phone.
In fact, a church in Texas, and her home church near Lumberton join the weekly calls which don’t interfere with traditional worship services, as she conferences at 6 o’clock on Sunday evenings.
“We have a good fellowship enjoying the Word of God,” she added.
Pointe also realized she could share the message with those who are sick and shut-in.
“Before, we would take them communion, or I would call or visit them. But now, they can get on the call and hear it,” she said.
Pointe is a board member of the Martin County Arts Council and a member of the NACCP.
She is the survivor of two bouts of breast cancer.
“God is good,” she said. “I’m in remission. It’s been 10 years now. I had prayed, ‘Lord, if it’s meant for me to be on this side, I’m going to keep on praising you and telling your story.’”
She feels the empathy she has may have been learned from her childhood.
Growing up in the community of Proctorville, 15 minutes outside Lumberton, she was the tenth of 14 children.
“There were seven girls and seven boys,” she said. “We were poor, but never realized it.
“Even with having so many children to feed, our door was always open to people in the neighborhood. My mother would feed whomever,” she added.
She never felt as if she didn’t have enough. Seeing those in her community who are not getting enough, “makes me want to be sure they are taken care of,” she said. “We give them as much as we can.”
As a young girl, she was involved at her church, at Antioch Baptist.
“I was out front, doing a lot of youth things. I was president of the youth ministry. I didn’t understand then, but I guess God was molding me all this time,” Pointe said.
She is married to Clarence, who also retired from the Martin County School system. He serves as deacon chair at Mount Shiloh. They have two grown boys — C.P., who is the girls’ basketball coach at Riverside High School; and Brandon, who works for Fed-Ex in Greenville.
They have four grandchildren. She involves her grandchildren with the food pantry whenever she can.
“They love helping,” she said. “The Word tells us to train them while they are young. Whenever they want to help, I tell them to come on. Engaging them at such a young age, serving is something they will never forget about. Prayerfully, they will continue doing it as they grow. “
Pointe loves to cross paths with former students out in the community.
She recently saw one of her students at Roses.
“I asked him, ‘Have you made that decision to follow Christ? That is the most important decision you will ever make in life.’
“I always tell them, ‘When I was in the school system, I looked after you physically. Now, God has given me an opportunity to look after your soul,’” Pointe said.
Those words are what Mount Shiloh’s mission is all about.
