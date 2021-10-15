Uptown Greenville and PiCASO will be brewing up some fun tonight as they host the fourth Dickinson Avenue After Dark event from 7-10 p.m. on Eighth Street.
Residents are invited to enjoy the night and sample some of eastern North Carolina’s finest craft beers east of I-95. This all-inclusive event will feature the following area breweries:
- BrÜtopia
- Hook Hand Brewery Taproom
- Local Oak Brewing Co.
- Pitt Street Brewing Company
- Nauti Dog Brewing Co.
- Skullville Brewing Company
- Shortway Brewing Co.
- Spaceway Brewing Company
- Tarboro Brewing Company
- Uptown Brewing Company
Have a taste for something other than beer? Jarvis Street Bottle Shop, Seven Pines Vineyard and Winery and Blackwater Cider Company will be pouring. There will be tasting sizes as well as full drafts available.
DJ Cuttystyles will fill the air with music. More entertainment will be available with yard games, a fire breather and more.
Don’t worry about going hungry — food trucks will be on hand to compliment the brews. Anita’s Mexican Restaurant, The Burp Wagon, Prevail Food Truck, Y’all Eat Yet, Jamerican Hot Dogs, Patty Cakes Cupcake Boutique and Uncle Dave’s Popcorn will be on site.
Dickinson Avenue After Dark is made possible by sponsorships the City of Greenville, the Greenville-Pitt County Visitors Bureau, Taft Family Ventures, Christy’s Euro Pub, and Jarvis Street Bottle Shop.