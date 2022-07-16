Last week marked the start of Dr. Robin Coger’s tenure as provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at East Carolina University.
Coger comes to ECU from North Carolina A&T State University, where she served as dean of the College of Engineering and professor of mechanical engineering.
“The provost is the chief academic officer of the university,” Coger said. “So this means that I have the honor of leveraging all of my past academic experiences, as a student, as faculty, as a researcher, as a leader, as an administrator and even as a university citizen, to collaborate with chancellor Rogers and ECU’s faculty, staff, students, university leaders, alumni and friends to further advance the curricula, the research, and the service and impact goals of this great university.”
Coger said she appreciates the enthusiasm and commitment she has seen from Pirate Nation.
“I learned a long time ago that a university’s people are its most important resource,” she said. “And at ECU, starting with the chancellor, and inclusive even of our incoming new students across every level, we all have an opportunity to apply our diverse talents, our perspectives and our hard work to ensure that tomorrow’s ECU will be even stronger than the ECU of today.”
The role of provost at ECU has grown with this summer’s university reorganization, and Coger will oversee all academic programs and functions, including Laupus Library, the College of Nursing, the College of Allied Health Sciences, the School of Dental Medicine and Research, Economic Development and Engagement. She said the model will create new opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and coordination.
From her first job as a student intern in a research lab when she was in high school, she has seen the importance of paying attention to details and of teamwork. As a researcher, Coger’s work in biomedical engineering has centered on creating replacement organs.
“Our team was focused on tissue and organ function more than we focused on the aesthetics,” she said. “So we weren’t seeking to build an organ that looked just like a liver. We were focused on creating innovations to help patients whose livers were failing by providing a bridge solution until a transplant was available.”
Her work in biomedicine reinforced her belief in interdisciplinary research, which she sees as a strength at ECU. At UNC Charlotte, she was the founding director of the Center for Biomedical Engineering Science, a research center designed to synergize the efforts of biomedical faculty from across four colleges, multiple academic departments and two Charlotte medical establishments.
Coger said she admires the role ECU plays in the community and throughout eastern North Carolina, and she recognizes the importance of the partnerships between the university and business and industry, local government, and community organizations. A longtime advocate for women and under-represented demographic groups in engineering, Coger also embraces the opportunity to contribute to ECU’s efforts to improve equity and diversity on campus.
Coger received her undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Cornell University, earned her master’s degree and doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of California-Berkeley and completed her postdoctoral research as a fellow at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Chancellor Philip Rogers said Coger’s experience in higher education leadership and her understanding of ECU’s mission make her the right person to lead the university’s academic operations.
“Coger has already shown that her knowledge of the rapidly changing academic environment and her dedication to higher education will be a benefit to ECU,” he said. “Please join me in welcoming the Coger family to Greenville and ECU.”
Black nursing alumnae make scholarships, history with donations
Four distinguished Pirate nurses have reaffirmed their commitment, through generous scholarship endowments, to ensure that underrepresented nursing candidates from across eastern North Carolina get the education and training they need to positively affect rural and minority community health care.
The scholarships, endowed by black women who have reached the highest levels of health care delivery and administration, help the ECU College of Nursing fulfill its mission to serve as a national model for transforming the health of rural underserved regions.
The Lillie Rose Scholarship was established in 2021 by Dr. Sharona Johnson (’05, ’17) and Dr. Daphne Brewington (’90, ’98, ’13) in memory of their mothers, Rose Marie Gay-Griffin and Lillie Mann Holloway. The scholarship supports underrepresented graduate nursing students from North Carolina’s eastern counties who have faced hardships and barriers to pursuing their dream to be a nurse.
Dr. Mary Chatman (’90, ’96, ’12) established an undergraduate scholarship in memory of her mother, Grace. The Grace Scholarship — four awards of $5,000 each — is based on the financial need of students representing historically underrepresented populations with first preference going to students from Hyde, Beaufort, Tyrrell, Washington or Bertie counties. Second preference is to students from Edgecombe, Halifax, Hertford or Northampton counties.
In 1990, Sandra George Robinson (’92) was a junior ECU nursing student preparing for final exams when she was called to active duty in the Army. Within two days she moved out of her apartment, notified her professors and reported for Operation Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia.
She was the first ECU nursing student deployed to war. While being deployed wasn’t something she anticipated, the experience proved rewarding, leaving her with a profound sense of commitment and discipline. Robinson returned to ECU nine months later and was able to graduate on time by loading up on classes and receiving help from her professors to get back to speed on her nursing curriculum.
The Combat Female Veterans Families United Scholarship she established will provide academic support for future nursing students.
NC AHEC partners to deliver statewide training for nurses treating sexual assault victims
When someone is sexually assaulted, they often feel very alone. Nurses who treat sexual assault victims in addition to their day-to-day duties can also feel isolated and overwhelmed. Nurses and their patients can both benefit from specialized training for this sensitive issue, but it is difficult to obtain, especially in rural or underserved areas.
The North Carolina Department of Justice and the North Carolina Area Health Education Center (AHEC) program partnered to train 50 nurses to serve as sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs) across the state, with funding from the federal Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). Led by Southern Regional AHEC with assistance from Eastern AHEC, the training involves both online and in-person components in Greenville, Elon, Asheville and Fayetteville this summer and fall.
About a dozen nurses participated in the first in-person clinical training in Greenville on June 11-12 at the ECU Office of Clinical Skills Assessment and Education, housed in the Eastern AHEC building.
Read more at news.ecu.edu.