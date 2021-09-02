WARSAW — The local Wellness Center recently went through a renovation to make the spaces more inviting, adding new features and programs for patrons to enjoy. After months of planning, the center transitioned to a new and improved version, now called DreamWorks Warsaw.
“The name change was important because we felt that it would help us send a message that new and exciting changes were coming,” said Warsaw Town Manager Scotty Summerlin.
The name change is only the beginning, according to town officials as they announced the partnership between the Town of Warsaw and Dreamworks Bladen, through a management and marketing agreement. Officials said they’re anticipating great things in the immediate future.
Summerlin said “the budget was increased in a few areas to take on the changes and improvements. New signs were made. More equipment and programs are being offered.”
The facility offers a selection of cardio and strength training equipment and features a Java Shop, where they offer a variety of iced and hot gourmet coffee as well as fruit smoothies and shakes.
“Our initial expectations have been blown away with the new interest from the Warsaw community and surrounding area,” said Summerlin. “DreamWorks Warsaw will be able to provide more exciting amenities and services as membership grows.”
According to Brian DiCicco, DreamWorks Warsaw manager, since the transition took place, they have seen a big increase in memberships with approximately 240 new members taking advantage of the amenities and our fitness packages.
“Our pricing is very reasonable, with fitness packages starting as low as $10 per month, which includes accessing the fitness equipment, the basketball court, and also the ability to take any group classes we offer,” said DiCicco.
DreamWorks Warsaw also has a personal trainer on staff and offers services for those who want a more personalized service to reach their fitness goals. They also have certified group class trainers that teach Zumba classes.
Additional packages are available for patrons who want the ability to bring a guest and packages that offer tanning-only options.
“I would encourage anyone that has any interest at all in pursuing fitness and Wellness goals to just come by and check us out,” said DiCicco. “A lot of folks don’t feel like they have the time to do it, or there’s always that little bit of nervousness about getting started with your fitness goals. But it’s such a good positive environment, usually after someone comes in the door they overcome those fears of getting started. They get to experience the positive vibe that we have here in the facility.”
According to DiCicco, the equipment is spaced out where people can work out while being socially distanced.
“We encourage social distancing,” said DiCicco. “We certainly sanitize our equipment pretty regularly and we encourage people to wear masks.”
The gym’s hours are Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.