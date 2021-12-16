CHAPEL HILL (AP). — For the first time in five years, Dudley is on top of North Carolina high school 3A football world following a record-breaking championship performance.
The Panthers set the state record for points scored by a single team in the neutral-site state championship game era (since 1989) en route to a 69-40 victory over J.H. Rose Friday night in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A title game at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
The 109 points between the two teams also broke the two-team title game scoring record, with the previous high (98 points) coming in 2007 when Western Alamance faced North Gaston.
The state championship is Dudley’s sixth as a program and first since 2016, when it won the 4A title. The title win is also Dudley head coach Steven Davis’ fifth at the school. Against the Rampants, third-seeded Dudley closed on a high note a dominant campaign, one that featured 15 wins – the Panthers suffered just one loss, a September defeat at Hillside – and a 12 victories by four-plus scores.
“I think the biggest thing is to get better each week,” Davis said. “That’s something I’ve preached to the guys all the time – just get a little bit better each day. By the end of the season, you should be pretty good. And offensively, by the end of the season, we were pretty good.”
No. 6 J.H. Rose, which had won 11 of its last 12 games after starting 0-3, was appearing in its first title game since 2015 and seeking its first title since 2006. The Rampants end the year 11-5.
Dudley recorded 447 total yards offensively, and its 69 points topped the previous record of 68 points, which was set by Reidsville in 2003.
Senior quarterback Jahmeir Slade recorded five total touchdowns in the win for the Panthers (two passing, three rushing) and was named most valuable player, while junior R.J. Baker scored a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and returned a punt for a score.
Dudley senior running back Michael Shaw finished with 191 yards on just 12 carries, and senior wide receiver Mehki Wall finished with two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing).
J.H. Rose was led on offense by senior wide receiver Jayden Grimes (nine receptions, 150 yards, two touchdowns) and senior running back/linebacker Klavon Brown, who rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Dudley began the game about as well as it could have hoped, as it forced a three-and-out on J.H. Rose’s opening possession, sacking quarterback Will Taylor on third down.
Following a short punt and a good return by Wall, Dudley only had to go 29 yards, and Baker picked up 25 on the first play of the drive. Four plays later, Baker got his team on the board on a sweep, as he ran it in from three yards out on fourth down with 8:43 in the first quarter for his 18th rushing touchdown of the year.
Dudley’s good start turned into a great one just a few players later thanks to more strong play from its defense. With more pressure placed on Taylor, the J.H. Rose quarterback threw the ball up for grabs and waiting for it was Dudley senior linebacker Jaylan Richmond, who picked off the pass and raced away untouched for a 56-yard touchdown return.
er Dudley’s 14 victories entering Friday’s game.
But the Panthers weren’t content sitting on a two-possession advantage, and Shaw only needed one play on his offense’s second possession of the night to make it a 21-0 lead. Taking a counter to the outside, Shaw went untouched on a 76-yard touchdown run, his 14th of the year, and the Rampants led by three touchdowns with 6:19 remaining in the opening quarter.
J.H. Rose began to make amends for its rough start on its fourth drive and drove down the field with a 26-yard pass to Grimes putting the Rampants into the red zone. On third-and-goal from the 13-yard line, Allen connected with Grimes again in the corner of the end zone, capping off an 8-play, 68-yard drive to make it a 21-7 game with 2:40 in the first quarter.
Like Dudley’s defense did just a few minutes prior, J.H. Rose’s defensive unit got in on the scoring, as sophomore safety Jameer Roach picked off an errant pass by Dudley’s Slade and ran cross-field for a 59-yard pick-six, bringing the score to 21-14 in favor of Dudley with just under a minute remaining in the first.
Following his mistake that gift J.H. Rose a touchdown, Slade got back on schedule early for the Panthers early in the second quarter with a remarkable run for his team’s fourth touchdown.
Facing a third-and-7 in J.H. Rose territory, Wall evaded what looked like a sure sack, scrambled to the outside and turned the corner for a 24-yard touchdown run. After a mishandled snap on the point-after try, the Panthers led 27-14 with 9:55 in the second quarter.
Dudley’s second self-inflicted wound of the night came midway through the second quarter, as punter Jeremiah Barnes mishandled the snap and stumbled at his own six-yard line. One play later, Brown ran it in from six yards out, and following a blocked PAT, J.H. Rose only trailed by seven, 27-20, with 5:17 left in the first half.
A few minutes later, it looked like J.H. Rose would be the team to tack on points right before the end of the first half, as N.C. State commit Michael Allen broke loose for a 28-yard reception that moved the Rampants into Dudley territory. As it would turn out, the Panthers were the team that ended the first half on a high note. A few plays later, J.H. Rose’s Taylor mishandled a snap out of the shotgun, and Dudley’s Wall fell on the ball at the J.H. Rose 35-yard line.
The Panthers decided to reward Wall and went right back to him for a 30-yard reception. One play after that, Wall carried in jet sweep five yards for a touchdown, and after a 2-point conversion, Dudley led 35-20 with 38 seconds left before halftime.
The Rampants’ woes continued, as J.H. Rose fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Dudley recovered. Facing a 4th-and-1 at the 14-yard line in the half’s closing seconds, Slade rolled out of the pocket, absorbed a massive hit and connected with Baker for a Dudley’s sixth touchdown of the half, giving the Panthers a 42-20 advantage with just two seconds before the half.
Dudley’s ability to turn a seven-point lead with 38 seconds remaining in the first half and turn it into a 22-point halftime lead was a crucial turning point in the game, but it didn’t come as a surprise to the Panthers.
“We’ve been doing that all year, so it was really very expected,” Wall said. “Because teams will always … against us, the best team in the state, they’re gonna always fold under pressure. So, that’s what we had to do – just keep putting our foot on their necks.”
Dudley received the ball to start the second half, and the Panthers only needed three plays to reach the end zone, as a 37-yard run by Shaw set up an 18-yard quarterback keeper by Slade, which brought the score to 49-20 just 90 seconds into the third quarter. One of J.H. Rose’s best playmakers in the first half, Grimes helped the Rampants answer back with a 42-yard touchdown reception on a go route, as J.H. Rose cut the deficit to 22 points, 49-27, with 8:34 left in the third quarter.
But any momentum gained by the Rampants on Grimes’ second score of the night was short-lived, however. Less than two minutes later, Slade threw his second touchdown of the night, a 42-yard post to Wall to make it 56-27.
“We’ve got the best offensive coordinator in the state and the best offensive line, so when they give me time and I put the ball in the air to my playmakers, I just let them go make plays,” Slade said.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
The Rampants, making their first title game appearance since 2015,
{div class=”subscriber-only”}The Rampants’ ensuing drive ended in a pick-six, as Jaylan Richmond intercepted a Will Taylor pass and took it to the house from 56 yards out to double the West Region champs’ lead just 63 seconds later.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}After another quick three-and-out for Rose, the Panthers scored on a quick strike, a 76-yard rushing score by Michael Shaw to make it 21-0.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}The Rampants battled back with a pair of quick scores to cut the deficit to seven, as first it was Taylor connecting with Jayden Grimes for a 13-yard score at the 2:40 mark of the opening quarter.
We got down 21-0 and the kids fought back. We had a couple turnovers that really hurt, but hats off to our kids, they kept fighting,” Rose head coach Will Bland said. “I think that was the most points Dudley has given up all year.”{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}A minute and 46 seconds later, the Rose defense came up with a score of its own, as Jameer Roach intercepted a pass and returned it 59 yards for a score.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}“We got down 21-0 and the kids fought back. We had a couple turnovers that really hurt, but hats off to our kids, they kept fighting,” Rose head coach Will Bland said. “I think that was the most points Dudley has given up all year.”{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Trailing by two scores near the middle of the second quarter, Rose caught a break on special teams.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}With the Panthers punting from deep within their own territory, a high snap forced Dudley’s punter back to his own 6-yard line, where he was brought down.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Klavon Brown punched it in on the first play of the drive to make it a 27-20 game with 5:17 left in the opening half.{/div}
{div id=”tncms-region-article_instory_middle” class=”tncms-region hidden-print”}{div id=”tncms-block-989959” class=”tncms-block”}“We can’t do that (turnovers) against a good team like that, so in the offseason, we have to work and get better,” Bland said.{/div}{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Rose continued to battle, but each time it cut into the lead in the second half, Dudley would respond with a touchdown of its own.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Taylor and Grimes connected for a 42-yard highlight reel touchdown pass in the third quarter, but the Panthers responded with a 43-yard strike of their own.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Taylor’s third passing score of the game went to Montez Green, but Slade scored on the following drive as Dudley then added a punt return for a score to push the lead to 69-34 with 25 seconds left in the game.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}The game’s final score came on a 3-yard touchdown carry from Brown with 2:36 left to play as Dudley then ran out the final two minutes and change to secure the title.{/div}