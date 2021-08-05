LAUREL, MISS. — East Duplin’s run at a Dixie Youth 8U World Series title ended Sunday afternoon with a 14-6 loss to Alabama.
Yet it did not erase the memories for the North Carolina state champs.
“It’s going to take some time for our players to understand what they did,” said ED coach Jason Albertson. “They know they were state champs and all, but all of this has been overwhelming. We’ve had girl softball teams win state titles but have not had that experience with our boys.
“I’m glad they took me along for the ride.”
East Duplin fell behind Alabama ---6-1 before cutting it to 6-4- — in the third on singles by Owen Houston, Beckham Tyndall and Jake Albertson, and doubles by Braxton Raynor and Stryker Hatch.
Down 7-4 in the fifth, Hatch drove in two runs. Albertson, Raynor, Houston and John Carter Bostic had hits in the frame and ED trimmed the deficit to 9-6.
Alabama struck gold with five runs in the fifth and overcame great catches in the outfield by Vance Ross and Hatch.
The Duplin boys finished their run with a 13-3 record.
ED’s best portion of the tournament may have come during a three-inning stretch against Florida, a game they eventually lost 9-3.
Hatch and Loris Rodriquez had hits to knot it 2-2 in the second, and ED went up 3-2 in the third before the Sunshine gang tacked up enough runs for a security blanket.
“If I had to pick one team I’d say they were probably the best,” Albertson said. “But we played excellent in the beginning and middle.”
A double by Albertson and singles by Rodriques and Jack Holley keyed the ED attack in the fourth.
The N.C. champs nipped the runnerup team from Florida in ED’s first tournament game 8-7.
ED was in control up 7-0, but Florida’s runnerup team plated five runs in the fifth to tie it at 7-7.
Albertson opened the frame with a single but was removed from the bases via Hatch’s fielder’s choice ground ball.
Rodriques’ double sent Hatch to third base and Holley’s infield single produced the winning run.
Albertson turned a double and two errors into a run in the fourth, but ED lost to South Carolina 14-4 in its second game of pool play.
ED slammed Mississippi 5-0 in its opening game of the World Series.
Houston, Raynor, Tyndall Albertson and Hatch had singles in the three-run first inning.
“We were probably in the top six here and that’s not bad,” said coach Albertson.
“As a coaching staff we feel we got the most out of these kids.
“No one expected us to do what we did when we picked the all-star team. The kids performed well above what everyone expected.”
Teams from Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi were in the field.
Dixie Youth baseball started n 1955. A big push came when 66 Little League teams from Georgia defected to Dixie Youth.
Approximately 400,000 players participate in Dixie Youth baseball, which is second to Little League, which boasts of 7.400 programs in 100 countries.
All Dixie Youth tournaments were cancelled last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
