The following reports are for the week of July 26 through Aug. 1.
Monday, July 26
- Chinquapin Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Lyman Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision with an overturned vehicle and unknown injuries. Chinquapin Engine 3 arrived at the scene and found a car trailer with a small pick up on the trailer overturned in a ditch. No one was around the vehicle. All units cleared the call and returned to service.
- Albertson Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Mormon Church on NC Highway 111 and NC 903 Highway to set up a Landing Zone for EMS. The helicopter landed and took off safely. All units cleared the call.
Tuesday, July 27
- Warsaw Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on NC Highway 24 & NC 50 Highway for a two-car motor vehicle collision with vehicles blocking the roadway. Warsaw units arrived and found two vehicles blocking the roadway with no injuries. Warsaw units controlled traffic until North Carolina State Highway Patrol released them from the call.
Wednesday, July 28
- Lyman Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Lyman Road at Edmond Brinson Road, EMS requested a helicopter and Beulaville Fire was dispatched to control the Landing Zone at the station. All units cleared the call after being released by North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
- Warsaw Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 40 at the 369 mile marker exit ramp. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and found NCSHP on scene. They were quickly released and returned to service.
- Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a tree in the roadway on NC 111 Highway, Fountaintown Command requested Lyman Fire dispatched to close NC 111 Highway at Lyman Crossroads. Units removed the tree from the roadway and cleared the call.
- Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire mutual aid to Pender County. Pin Hook units were canceled soon after responding.
- Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a tree in the roadway on Wards Road near the bridge. Rose Hill Rescue 6 arrived and cleared the tree out of the roadway and cleared the call.
- Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a tree in the roadway on Hunter Road. Fountaintown Command arrived and advised the tree was blocking the roadway, the tree was removed and all units cleared the call.
- Sarecta Fire Department was dispatched to a tree and power line in the roadway on N. Blizzardtown Road. Units had to wait for the power company to arrive and remove the power lines from the tree. They then removed the tree from the roadway and once the power company had restored the power cleared the scene.
- Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a tree in the roadway, Magnolia Command arrived and advised the tree blocking the roadway and started removing the tree. Once the tree was removed they cleared the call.
Thursday, July 29
- Warsaw Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 40 at the 363 mile marker vehicle off the roadway. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and found the vehicle off the roadway with no injuries, all units cleared once released by North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
- Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a person pinned under a vehicle, Magnolia units arrived and removed the patient from under the vehicle and returned to service.
- Kenansville Fire Department responded to a lawnmower fire on Miller Family Lane, Kenansville Engine 1 arrived to find a lawnmower on fire and quickly extinguished the fire and returned to service.
- Wallace Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on NC 41 Highway in front of Walmart, the request was canceled by Wallace Police Department. No injuries and vehicles out of the roadway.
Friday, July 30
- Northeast, Pin Hook, and Chinquapin fire departments responded to a motor vehicle collision on Deep Bottom Road with a tractortrailer overturned with a pin in. Units completed the extraction in about two hours with the assistance of Kennedy’s Wrecker Service. All units cleared the call early the next morning.
Saturday, July 31
Warsaw Fire Department responded to US 117 Highway near Bowden for a working vehicle fire. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and extinguished the fire. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Sunday, Aug. 1
- Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department and Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Bay Road and Rosemary Road. EMS requested a helicopter. Teachey Fire Department was dispatched to Jimmy Jerome Park in Rose Hill to set up a Landing Zone for the helicopter. Once the patient was transported by the helicopter all units cleared the call.
- Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a tree in the roadway on Lake Tut Road, Rose Hill Rescue 6 arrived and removed the tree and cleared the call.
David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. The above reports were compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.