Marriage Licenses issued by Anita Marie Savage, Register of Deeds of Duplin County for the month of March.

Ian Kendrick Rushing, Richlands, and Jaelyn Jordan Reed, Richlands;

Ivey Dylan Norris, Pink Hill, and Kacie Jo Houston, Pink Hill;

Kenneth William Bennett, Mt Olive, and Lisa Jones Pickett, Mt Olive;

Rikki Lee Sanderson, Deep Run, and Sherry Ann Tyndall Tripp, Albertson;

Erick Orlando Zavala Colindres, Warsaw, and Vanesa Marie Lopez, Warsaw;

David Thomas Huffman, Teachey, and Victoria Taylor Sanders, Teachey;

David Jacob Teachey, Teachey, and Haleigh Elizabeth Tucker, Teachey;

Raymond Solomon Smith, Maryland, and Jochebed Marie Rowe, Maryland;

Daniel Alfred Lamont Sr., Beulaville, and Tiffany Candace Villeneuve Verboncoeur, Beulaville;

Anthony Roy Laues, Harrells, and Emilia Anel Dixon, Harrells;

Justin Shaquille Brock Sandifer, Beulaville, and Zakia Monae Bryant, Beulaville;

Anthony Josep Garcia Garcia, Wallace, and Elmy Lisseth Sanchez Martinez, Wallace;

James Daniel Ward, Seven Springs, and Courtney Nichol Ivey, Mount Olive;

Brandon Shawn Marshburn, Pink Hill, and Rhiley Suzanne Kennedy, Pink Hill;

Lejuan Chasten, Rose Hill, and Quala Coral Johnson, Rose Hill;

Ronald Andrew Crumpton, Albertson, and Kathrine Montana Jones, Albertson;

Darian Lewis Moore, New Hanover, and Leann Mote Horne, Wallace;

David William Pate, Mt. Olive, and Amanda Lynn Beck, Mt. Olive;

Jose Manuel Hernandez, Seven Springs, and Zoila Julissa Lanza, Seven Springs;

Bruce Eddie Futrell, Magnolia, and Myra Cavenaugh Gray, Magnolia;

Timothy Jason West, Beulaville, and Britia Baker Cavenaugh, Beulaville;

Jose Ubence Guerrero Mejia, Rose Hill, and Leticia Acosta Meza, Rose Hill;

Colt Mcray Pierce, Beulaville, and Olivia Rose Hudson, Beulaville;

Tyler Andrew Paneto, New York, and Hannah Elizabeth Bianca Perry, Kenansville;

Nestor Saavedra Perez, Kenansville, and Bonnie Lynn Echeverria, Warsaw;

Samuel Zyheem Crumpler, Harrells, and Amberly Nicole Carroll, Harrells;

Lee Edward Davis, Mt. Olive, and Melinda Marie Vasquez, Mt. Olive;

Erasmo Rafael Fernandez Ledesma, Rose Hill, and Iveth Mercedes Matias Castillo, Rose Hill;

Donnie Lee Kennedy, Pink Hill, and Erika Lynn Farrior Gray, Pink Hill;

