Marriage Licenses issued by Anita Marie Savage, Register of Deeds of Duplin County for the month of March.
Ian Kendrick Rushing, Richlands, and Jaelyn Jordan Reed, Richlands;
Ivey Dylan Norris, Pink Hill, and Kacie Jo Houston, Pink Hill;
Kenneth William Bennett, Mt Olive, and Lisa Jones Pickett, Mt Olive;
Rikki Lee Sanderson, Deep Run, and Sherry Ann Tyndall Tripp, Albertson;
Erick Orlando Zavala Colindres, Warsaw, and Vanesa Marie Lopez, Warsaw;
David Thomas Huffman, Teachey, and Victoria Taylor Sanders, Teachey;
David Jacob Teachey, Teachey, and Haleigh Elizabeth Tucker, Teachey;
Raymond Solomon Smith, Maryland, and Jochebed Marie Rowe, Maryland;
Daniel Alfred Lamont Sr., Beulaville, and Tiffany Candace Villeneuve Verboncoeur, Beulaville;
Anthony Roy Laues, Harrells, and Emilia Anel Dixon, Harrells;
Justin Shaquille Brock Sandifer, Beulaville, and Zakia Monae Bryant, Beulaville;
Anthony Josep Garcia Garcia, Wallace, and Elmy Lisseth Sanchez Martinez, Wallace;
James Daniel Ward, Seven Springs, and Courtney Nichol Ivey, Mount Olive;
Brandon Shawn Marshburn, Pink Hill, and Rhiley Suzanne Kennedy, Pink Hill;
Lejuan Chasten, Rose Hill, and Quala Coral Johnson, Rose Hill;
Ronald Andrew Crumpton, Albertson, and Kathrine Montana Jones, Albertson;
Darian Lewis Moore, New Hanover, and Leann Mote Horne, Wallace;
David William Pate, Mt. Olive, and Amanda Lynn Beck, Mt. Olive;
Jose Manuel Hernandez, Seven Springs, and Zoila Julissa Lanza, Seven Springs;
Bruce Eddie Futrell, Magnolia, and Myra Cavenaugh Gray, Magnolia;
Timothy Jason West, Beulaville, and Britia Baker Cavenaugh, Beulaville;
Jose Ubence Guerrero Mejia, Rose Hill, and Leticia Acosta Meza, Rose Hill;
Colt Mcray Pierce, Beulaville, and Olivia Rose Hudson, Beulaville;
Tyler Andrew Paneto, New York, and Hannah Elizabeth Bianca Perry, Kenansville;
Nestor Saavedra Perez, Kenansville, and Bonnie Lynn Echeverria, Warsaw;
Samuel Zyheem Crumpler, Harrells, and Amberly Nicole Carroll, Harrells;
Lee Edward Davis, Mt. Olive, and Melinda Marie Vasquez, Mt. Olive;
Erasmo Rafael Fernandez Ledesma, Rose Hill, and Iveth Mercedes Matias Castillo, Rose Hill;
Donnie Lee Kennedy, Pink Hill, and Erika Lynn Farrior Gray, Pink Hill;