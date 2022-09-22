...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to noon EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17. The polling place will be at the Lois G. Britt Agricultural Center in Kenansville, located at 165 Agriculture Drive, in the Cooperative Extension Office.
The referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years. A 2/3 favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is .15 cents per 100 pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina.
The funds, about $1.4 million annually, are collected by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and then allocated by the NC Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Inc. volunteer Board of Directors to support agricultural research and extension projects at North Carolina State University benefitting agriculture in North Carolina.
For more information on the referendum, call the Duplin County Extension Office at 910-296-2143.