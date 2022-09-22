KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17. The polling place will be at the Lois G. Britt Agricultural Center in Kenansville, located at 165 Agriculture Drive, in the Cooperative Extension Office.

The referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years. A 2/3 favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is .15 cents per 100 pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina.