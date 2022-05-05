KENANSVILLE — Among the topics covered during the second April Board of County Commissioners meeting, members of the board approved a request for a public hearing prior to the board’s consideration of a resolution to approve a $2 million tax-exempt loan from First Bank to the Rose Hill Fireman Incorporated to build a fire station for the Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
Next on the agenda was Terri Norris, executive director of Emerge Ministries, attended the meeting to give a presentation about this year’s Independence Day Celebration scheduled at the Duplin County Events Center. On behalf of the July 4th Committee, Norris proposed a partnership between Emerge Ministries and Duplin County.
“The July 4th Committee is a diverse cross-section reflective of individuals across Duplin County,” said Norris. “My agenda tonight is to introduce you to the second annual July 4th Duplin County Festival and also to garnish your support for this event.”
Norris explained the goal of the festival is to “deliver long-term and sustainable positive changes” in the community. Last year more than 5,000 people attended the festival and this year they are expecting between 8,000-10,000 people to attend.
According to Norris as a result of the July 4th Committee’s efforts, they are already receiving support from businesses, civic groups, and leadership in several towns across Duplin.
“This bold support has allowed all activities to be free to the public, so there will be no charge for this festival,” said Norris. “...we need financial support from the county administration.”
According to Norris, the budget for the event is approximately $27,000.
“There is a greater need being met by delivering your financial support--the investment back into the community,” said Norris.
Norris spoke about how this festival was part of a much larger initiative which is to invest in the future of the community bringing churches, businesses, civic groups, and individuals together for a long-term and sustainable reduction of recidivism.
“Communities heal the same as people, from the inside out…” said Norris. “I believe support is critical.”
“I believe it would greatly benefit the taxpayer. They are supporting more than just an event. They’re helping raise a future and community past present circumstances we find ourselves in today,” he added.
“The event is part of a larger effort --to bring resources and to mobilize the community to help change them with the negative impact that addiction and other in crime and other things that are taking place in the county. Right now the recidivism at the Duplin County jail is 77% if we can reduce that by 37%-40% and then bring the community along with us. There’s no stopping us from having a place where people live, work, and also can visit,” said Norris.
“We have our own insurance liability, a $5 million policy,” said Norris. “We have another policy for the fireworks, we’ve coordinated with the Events Center on the appropriateness of that. The Events Center said that they would charge $1,000 to have it at this point, which I agreed to pay for it. And then I worked with them to apply for a grant. What I am asking for in terms of partnership from the county is at least try to match what is taking place in every incorporated township percentage-wise and donate money toward this event.
According to Norris support has been pouring in from churches and businesses of all sizes with donations from $500 to $2,000. He asked the commissioners for the county to match the efforts of what is been put in by others.
“For it to be long term, sustainable and successful in terms of the larger effort we’re making. It needs to have credibility from the county. And I think that part of the recognition of us being able to do this needs to be awarded to the county and to the sheriff and Mr. Davis for allowing me time to do this and talk about it and discuss it, take guidance on it from y’all so that it’s needed in order. So I think of it as a partnership in those kinds of terms as well as financial.”
“I would think the county would at least give $250 per town that is located in the county,” said Norris. “The money is needed and it’s a big effort.”
Commissioner Wayne Branch commended Norris for his efforts.
“I believe what you are doing with Emerge is noteworthy. Personally, I appreciate all the effort you’ve put forward in terms of recidivism and with reenter. Those are very, very key and valuable programs, because of all that our people go through just dealing with life 101,” said Commissioner Branch. “I can’t tie the board to anything but I’m always ready to act because, you know tomorrow is not promised, and I do believe that we need to be at a minimum the tip of the spear when it comes to being leaders in the county. So whatever we decide holistically, if it’s tonight or in the future, I will support doing what’s in the best interest of Emerge as well as Duplin County as we move forward.”
Commissioner and Chair of the Board Dexter Edwards also thanked Norris for his efforts and the presentation.
“I think that we would probably better serve you if you give us a chance to discuss it with the five of us, and determine what we think is appropriate versus us taking action right now,” said Commissioner Edwards. “We really appreciate it and thank you for what you’re doing.”
Next on the agenda was Angel Venecia, Public Transportation Director who requested the acceptance of additional grant funding for the construction of a new public transportation facility. The request was carried unanimously.
Roger Jones, Special Advisor for Facilities, Transportation, and Operations with Duplin County Schools presented a North Carolina Education Lottery Fund application for the Board’s consideration. The Board of Education requested to use $322,000 from the North Carolina Education Lottery’s Public School Building Capital Fund to replace the Warsaw Elementary School switchgear and evaluate, test, and repair the electrical switchgear at Rose Hill Magnolia, North Duplin Elementary, Wallace Elementary, and Kenansville Elementary schools.
During the meeting, Jones explained that recently they had lost power at Warsaw Elementary School due to switchgear that failed. The piece was temporarily repaired but needs replacement. He also stated that four other schools have switchgear of similar age and the need to be proactive, “so we don’t end up in the same situation.” The request was unanimously approved by the Board.
Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Health Director requested the reappointment of Jorge Trujillo as a public Health member to his third, three-year term on the Duplin County Board of Health. She also presented the 2021 Communicable Disease Annual Report, and the 2021 Child Fatality Annual Report, which are required by the state to be completed, reviewed, and presented to the Board of County Commissioners every year.
After the presentation of the annual reports, Simmons-Kornegay requested the acceptance of Communicable Disease Pandemic Recovery Funding (AA546) for 140,786.
“This is some additional funding for communicable disease, not just COVID,” said Simmons-Kornegay.
This funding aids health departments in monetary supplementation to expend communicable disease surveillance, detection, control, and prevention activities to address COVID-19 and other communicable disease-related challenges impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The motion to accept the funds on behalf of the Duplin County Health Department and to approve the associated budget amendment was approved.
Simmons-Kornegay also requested the acceptance of funding for food and lodging programs and activities.
“This is a portion of local expenditures that have been created by the state mandate for food and lodging as it relates to environmental health,” she said, explaining it is part of the state requirements to implement mandated regulations.
This program centralizes public health data, invoices regulated facilities, and distributes the funds. The receipts collected are redistributed to local environmental health programs in the form of aid to counties. The Agreement Addendum allows for the Local Health Department’s environmental health program to implement state-mandated sanitation regulations. The funds from this Agreement Addendum are to be used to support local Food and Lodging programs and activities.
The budget amendment for the acceptance of $12,151 for AA874 was approved.
The next person to address the Board was Amanda Hatcher, Director of Cooperative Extension Services. Hatcher presented the Board with an updated rental agreement, policies, and procedures for the use of the Lois Britt Agricultural Service Center for their approval. The proposed revision “better reflects the needs, and integrates clarity for the renters’ responsibilities.”
The Duplin Cooperative Extension manages the rental of the Ed Emory Auditorium, the catering kitchen, and the conference rooms.
“These are used for public and private events,” said Hatcher as she summarized the changes.
“First is an increase in the rental fee for the auditorium from $600 for an event, up to $700. There’s no increase proposed for the other rooms. The kitchen stands at $100. The coffee-room stands at $100.
There is an increase in the deposit from $175 to $250,” said Hatcher, explaining these changes are applicable for new contacts signed and are mainly to address inflationary increases.
“It will not affect any current contracts that are in place. There also are some clarifications for renters’ responsibilities so that they’re clear about what their expectations are, definitions related to damage, alcohol, illegal activity, and so forth that are not allowed at the facility,” she added, elaborating that alcohol has some provisions that the renter must be responsible for.
“We also updated the cancellation policy in our rental agreement.”
Hatched stated that the contract has been reviewed and approved by the county attorney. The Board approved Hatcher’s request.
Davis H. Brinson, County Manager/Clerk to the Board addressed the Board to propose the development of a master plan for Duplin Commons.
Duplin has received grant funding to build several county buildings at Duplin Commons in the future. Among the facilities that will be built are a Public Transportation Facility; an Animal Care, Control & Adoption Facility; a facility to co-locate Senior Services and Veteran’s Services Departments; an Emergency Services Complex, and a Detention Center.
“I proposed that the county contract with Parrish & Partners to develop a master plan for Duplin Commons to aid and assist us in creating a vision for what we want the campus to look like in the future.”
According to Brinson, a master plan will help guide governing Board decisions on how best to utilize the land available for the construction of buildings and facilities in the future, to plan for and control growth in an integrated manner.
“The proposed master plan services will include, at a minimum, an introduction and background data collection, existing conditions, review of past studies. They’ll give us alternative development and analysis studies. Conduct an environmental review and also give us guidance on implementation and development, cost estimates, and also conceptual master plan layout. The total cost for the development of the master plan is $25,822. Also, I’d like to point out that Parrish & Partners recently completed a master plan for the Duplin County Airport and the overall master development plan for the Duplin County Airport.”
The motion was approved. Brinson also provided an update on the Events Center paving project.
He explained that Duplin County received an NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services grant for $500,000 in the recently enacted state budget to improve parking at the Events Center.
“It has been determined that the estimated cost to construct a new parking lot adjacent to the Events Center on the northeast side of the building along with a paved tractor-trailer accessible drive coming off of Fairgrounds Drive is around $221,650,” said Brinson.
The estimated cost included $170,500 for construction costs; $25,575 for engineering associated costs and a 15% contingency. According to Brinson, the estimated cost to construct a new 250-300 space parking lot in front of the Events Center in the grassy field across Fairgrounds Drive to mirror the parking lot in front of the Events Center is $656,000 plus $98,400 for engineering associated costs and a 15% contingency for a total of $852,800.
“We will not have enough funds to complete both projects,” said Brinson. “I recommend to move forward with the construction of the new parking lot adjacent to the Event Center and the paved access road, and to use any remaining state grant funds available to design the proposed new parking lot in the grassy field across Fairgrounds Drive in front of the Events Center, and then we could take these plans in the future when we receive funds and we would already have the plan that we can move forward with the paving project.”
“We will be speaking with Senator Jackson Representative Dixon to try to get more funding in the next state budget to complete the entire project, and we think there’s a good possibility that the Department of AG will have some additional funding,” Brinson added.
The motion carried. The meeting concluded with the approval of Brinson’s request for permission to advertise for architectural and engineering services for the design of a new facility to co-locate the Senior Services and Veteran’s Services Departments.
“This will allow us to contract with a professional architect, engineer, or engineering service so that we can get an idea of how much this project is going to cost, and then we can identify how we’re going to allocate the funds to construct the project,” Brinson said.
Recently Duplin County received a $2 million grant in the enacted state government budget to help with the construction of a facility to co-locate both departments.
Commissioner Garner asked Brinson if the master plan should be done first. Brinson responded that they have already identified the location where the co-located Veterans Services and Senior Center will be.
“Where you’re going down Agricultural Drive right behind Cooperative Extension. The first building will be the transportation, public transportation building and from there to the corner of Agricultural Fairgrounds Drive on the right it will be dedicated for the Senior Services and Veterans Services,” he added. “This will work hand-in-hand with the master plan.”
It will take less than six months to prepare and present the master plan to the board and at least two to three months to get the request qualifications and get the bid back.
Commissioner Wayne Branch stated that it appears a lot will be taking place over the next several years in terms of construction projects.
“With all things considered and, looking at some of the data that’s out there about diversity and inclusion and minority, and women-owned businesses, that is it a time to really make sure that there’s high visibility as we move forward to make sure that those things are being adhered to and the facilities that are in different packages that we are making sure that is being achieved,” said Commissioner Branch.
Brinson responded that they will make sure all the rules, regulations, and statutes are followed. “We will put these projects on the hub website to make sure that we have minority inclusion in the bidding process.”
The motion carried unanimously.