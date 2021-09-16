KENANSVILLE — Kelly Kornegay, Duplin County Education Foundation president and Morgan Swinson presented the honorees of the 2021-22 Duplin County Schools Staff of the Year with a plaque and monetary award on Sept. 7 at the Duplin County Board of Education meeting.
“We would like to extend our gratitude to the Board of Education, all principals, all assistant principals, teachers and support staff that you continue to serve our students and our families despite the challenges you face. Congratulations to our winners and all of our school level representatives,” said Kornegay.
Scott Ballard, principal of East Duplin High School, was selected as the 2021-22 Principal of the Year.
According to the DCS announcement, Ballard served as his alma mater leader since 2008. Before that, he served as assistant principal for five years at East Duplin and James Kenan. He taught math at Charity Middle School and James Kenan for nine years. Ballard and his wife Debbie Ballard have two children, Gavin and Ashton.
In his little spare time, Ballard enjoys working on home projects with his family.
“It’s always an honor to be recognized for the efforts that you put into your work,” said Ballard. “The truth is, I could never accomplish anything without the guidance and support of my administrative team and the many, many teacher-leaders that we have at our school.”
Ballard will compete in the Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year
Program at the regional level from which eight finalists will be selected to vie for the state honor.
Jeremy Perkins, assistant principal at Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School, was selected as the 2021-22 Assistant Principal of the Year.
“This is an amazing honor,” said Perkins. “However, I would not be in the position to receive this award without my family, past and present colleagues, and a wonderful school community.”
According to the announcement, Perkins attended Rose-Hill Magnolia, Charity Middle School, and Wallace-Rose Hill. Upon graduation from Methodist University, he returned home to teach Physical Education at WRH and RHM for eight years before entering the administrative ranks. according to school officials, this is his sixth year in leadership. Outside of school, Perkins enjoys anything that involves his 4 year-old son, Jack.
“Mr. Perkins is an outstanding assistant principal who actively collaborates with school and community members. He is consistent, reliable, honest, trustworthy, and loves Rose Hill-Magnolia and the community,” said Robbin Cooper, Rose Hill-Magnolia principal. “I am excited to see just how he SOARS toward greatness. I am grateful to have him in EAGLE land.”
Mrs. Brittany Knowles, National Board Certified English teacher at Wallace-Rose Hill High School, was selected as the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year.
“Teachers are able to experience the influence we have with a student on a daily basis. I pride myself on truly getting to know each and every one of my students. Building relationships is key to being an effective teacher and planning authentic learning activities that accommodate their unique, individualized learning styles and needs. The expectations I have for my students are high, but they are achievable,” said Knowles. I am my students’ biggest cheerleader and their success equals my success!”
According to school officials, Knowles taught at Chinquapin Elementary for seven years and at WRH before moving into district and administrative roles in Human Resources, Chinquapin Elementary and Wallace Elementary.
Tim Jenkins, principal at Wallace Rose-Hill, described Knowles as a hard-working self-starter who is always willing to learn new things and who strives to “make her best better.”
Knowles and her husband, David have a son, Fin who is 4 years old.
Knowles will compete in the Regional Teacher of the Year, where the winner will be announced in January 2022 and the State Teacher of the Year to be announced in April 2022.
Breeana Kennedy, School Counselor at East Duplin High School, was selected as the 2021-22 Support Staff of the Year.
According to school officials, Kennedy has been with East Duplin High School since 2015, prior to that she worked with students at Rose Hill Magnolia and Wallace Elementary where she found her drive to be in a role solely intended for student support being a consistent presence, encouraging and advocating for students.
“Kennedy’s passion for people in need is not contained within the school building. From fundraising for causes close to her heart to gathering and delivering donations for various reasons and organizations to the hands-on dirty work of cleaning out houses after Hurricane Florence, she and her family (husband Steven, 8 year-old daughter Braylei and 4 year-old son Brandt) are living out what she teaches students about good citizenship and helping others,” read the announcement.
“Mrs. Kennedy is well known as one who is characterized by her friendly, likable personality,” Scott Ballard, East Duplin High School principal. “She is one adult that young people feel they can trust. She handles student problems with confidence and sensitivity and communicates equally well with parents and fellow staff members.”
2021-22 Teachers of the Year for each school are:
BES – Ashie Stanley
BFG – Chelsey Smith
CES – Ann Albertson
DECHS – Dwight Holland
DCS Center of Opportunity – Kristen Diehl
EDHS – Emily Sandlin
JKHS – Laura Fonvielle
KES – Margaret Coman
NDE – Becky Kerns
NDJS – Carlos Sosa
RHM – Tim Mateer
WALE – Vickie Wade
WARE – Nicole Williams
WRH – Brittany Knowles
2021-22 Support Staff of the Year are:
School Nurse – Sue Ellen Cottle
School Social Worker – Kiandra Bowden
School Counselor – Breeana Kennedy
School Digital Learning and Media Coordinator – Marlene Kilpatrick.