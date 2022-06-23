Duplin County teachers Tanya Novakowski (right) of Rose Hill Magnolia Elementary School and Rebecca Brown (left) of Chinquapin Elementary School, are the proud recipients of the North Carolina Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” grants.
ROSE HILL — The North Carolina Farm Bureau recently announced the awardees of the Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” grants.
Duplin County teachers Tanya Novakowski of Rose Hill Magnolia Elementary School and Rebecca Brown of Chinquapin Elementary School, are the proud grant recipients.
The Ag in the Classroom Going Local program is North Carolina Farm Bureau’s agricultural outreach that provides grants to North Carolina teachers.
Going Local grants are valued at up to $500 each and help teachers provide their PreK-12th grade students with valuable, real-world education and experiences about farming and agribusiness, while adhering to the school system’s common core and essential standards.
“There is no more valuable resource in North Carolina than our students and the teachers charged with their education,” said North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding.
“Through our Ag in the Classroom program, the state’s farmers are investing in the future leaders of North Carolina, as well as the future of agriculture, which is the state’s top economic sector,” Harding said.
North Carolina private and public school teachers are eligible for the grants, which are available twice a year. The next grant submission deadline is Nov. 15.