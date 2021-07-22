BEULAVILLE — Logan Brown may have had more individual success than any two-sport athlete in Duplin County during a strange season that shifted many sports from the fall of 2020 to the winter/spring of 2021.
The East Duplin senior was a Duplin’s Elite first-team basketball selection for the second consecutive season, and then traded sneakers for cleats and a bat days after hoop season concluded.
Tired?
Not a chance as Brown entered the season as the most-talked about pitcher in the county.
Some in that group down-played Brown’s ability to turn on pitches and his penchant for driving in runs in key situations.
Brown left Panther land with another first-team nod in baseball and as Duplin’s Elite Mr. Baseball.
If you recall, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the stoppage of all sports in the second week of March in 2020. Prep play returned with volleyball last November, basketball in January, followed by football and then baseball.
While Brown lost a chance to win it in 2020, he slashed run-scoring singles that seemed to have the power of extra-base efforts.
Panther coach Brandon Thigpen picked up Coach of the Year honors as East Duplin went 4-0 against James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill and had as many wins as the other three county schools combined.
Brown is joined on the first team by three teammates, with North Duplin walking off with three, James Kenan and WRH once each.
There are six seniors, a junior, a sophomore and a freshman comprising the first team.
The classifications are flipped on the second team, which has five sophomores, three seniors and a junior.
Mr. Baseball
Logan Brown,
ED, Senior, P/1B
Brown is the third Panther to capture the best all-around talent on the diamond.
Stancil Bowles took it in 2018 and 2019 and Jackson Murray in 2017. WRH’s Gavin Herring was the top player in 2016.
Brown beat out teammates Nick Cavenaugh and Zach Brown, and ND’s Gage Outlaw and Andy Cameron for the honor.
He hit .468 with four doubles and three homers. His 22 hits and 24 RBI were tops in Duplin.
The only time Brown was held without a hit was the season opener against Spring Creek. He drove in at least one run in every game but two as ED went 10-3 and tied Midway for the ECC regular-season title.
Brown’s lone error came in a 11-1 win over Goldsboro.
On the mound, the right-hander was 3-0 with two saves and a 2.41 ERA, striking out 18 and walking eight in 29.2 innings.
Brown was 6-2 in 2019 with an 0.84 ERA. He hit just .167.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder started to find his groove in 2020 when he opened the campaign with six hits in four games.
That would be the extent of his season.
COACH OF
THE YEAR
Brandon Thigpen,
East Duplin
Everything has gone right for Thgpen since he took over in 2017. He’s a former Panther who had a successful run playing at Methodist University.
East Duplin has established itself as the premiere Duplin baseball team with talent in every class to keep the machine moving forward — and staying in contention for a conference title.
ED split with Midway but lost a 9-8 opener at Spring Creek to force a one-game winner-take-all game for the No. 1 seed from the ECC in the state tournament.
ED lost and both fell in the first round.
But the Panthers went down fighting, falling behind before a rally fell short in a 6-5 loss to First Flight.
The NCHSAA cut one round from the playoffs, so first-round losses might be viewed with a historical footnote.
Thigpen’s calm, yet stern demeanor resonates with his players.
He’s no-nonsense and that approach transfers from coach to player.
FIRST TEAM
Nick Cavenaugh,
ED, Junior, P/OF
Cavenaugh may have been the best pitcher in Duplin County by the end of the season.
His bat sizzled the entire campaign.
The junior hit .356 with two doubles, three triples, 17 runs and 12 RBI.
On the hill, the southpaw was 4.2 with a 1.18 ERA. He whiffed 52 and walked 21 in 30 frames.
Zach Brown,
ED, Freshman, SS
Easily the county’s brightest young star, Zach Brown’s potential is off the charts.
The freshman hit .405 with a team-high 19 runs and 15 RBI, which was second on ED behind Logan Brown.
Gage Outlaw,
ND, Senior, P/1B
Outlaw has been the Rebel’s backbone for the better part of the past three seasons.
This time his contributions helped ND go 6-6. The Rebels lost to Bear Grass, 2-1, in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
Outlaw was ND’s top hurler and hitter.
He hit .475 with 10 RBI, both team highs, and had a 1.97 ERA in 42.2 innings.
He also was a first-team selection in 2019 when he hit .356.
Hayden McGee,
JK, Soph., P/OF
McGee emerged from a pack of Tiger talent to the first team by hitting .333.
The sophomore’s 23 innings on the mound were a team high.
McGee, like most young pitchers, struggled going deep into games.
That will get better in each of the next two seasons.
Tyler Brinkley,
WRH, Senior, P/1B
Brinkley, a second-team selection in 2019, was Mr. Bulldog in the spring of 2021.
The lefty-hitting senior whacked out a .341 mark with three doubles, a triple, seven walks and five stolen bases.
His 27 innings on the hill were a team high.
Andy Cameron
ND, Senior, 1B
When Cameron was in front of the camera, he made memorable screen shots for Rebel fans.
He hit .395 with six doubles, a triple and nine RBI.
He had two or more hits in six games.
Brady Johnson,
ED, Senior, CF
Johnson played the game like Pete “Charlie Hustle” Rose.
He was an ignitor on offense and a diffuser on defense with his range, glove and arm in the outfield.
The senior, who was also an all-county football player, hit .249 with 15 RBI.
Kyle Holland,
ND, Senior, CF
The Rebels’ three seniors were power brokers for ND.
Holland had a hit or scored a run in 10 of 12 games.
His 12 singles and three doubles guided him to a .366 mark.
He went 16 for 16 in stolen bases for ND, which was 68 of 66 this season.
SECOND TEAM
- Brecken Bowles, ED, soph., infielder.
The younger brother of Stancil Bowles comes with pressure.
The sophomore stepped up to the plate nicely by hitting .324 with 14 RBI while getting adjusted to the pace of playing infield at the varsity level.
- Kendell Cave, WRH, senior, shortstop.
Cave hit .300 in a season of highs and lows in the batters’ box.
He went hitless in his final five games, sans a 3-hit night against Midway.
But Cave was a contact hitter and had just five strikeouts and four walks.
- Chase Pierce, ED, junior,catcvher catcher.
Pierce was in control of the game from his catcher’s spot. He’s skilled at blocking and framing pitches, settling down a pitcher or keeping base runners honest.
Pierce hit .250, but was on a tear at the end of the season, driving in seven runs in five games.
- Tyler Johnsey, ND, soph., catcher.
Johnsey hit .310 with eight RBI. But he’s still learning the strike zone, as evidenced by his 12 strikeouts versus three walks.
- Andrew Pender, JK, junior, shortstop.
Kenan’s best athlete — in any sport — had a seven-game hitting streak but just one hit in his final three games.
He is a solid at shortstop, and sometimes flashy.
- Austin Hanchey, WRH, senior, catcher.
Hanchey, an all-county lineman in football, was a runs and stolen-base preventer for WRH.
He had just one error and hit .243.
- Landen Likens, WRH, senior, P/OF.
Likens hit .270, ending his prep career by going 2 for 3 against Midway.
- — Clay Pridgen, JK, sophomore, pitcher.
Pridgen hit .243 and threw 21 innings for the Tigers.