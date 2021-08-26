KENANSVILLE — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted North Carolinians in unprecedented ways, especially as it relates to their pocketbooks.
The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program (HOPE program) provides federal COVID-19 relief funds to renters to help prevent utility disconnections and evictions. The program is managed by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency.
To qualify, you must have a household income that is less than 80% of the area median income for Duplin County. You can check your county’s area median income using the HUD 2021 Income Limits Documentation at https://www.huduser.gov.
The HOPE Program provides utility assistance for electricity, water, sewer/wastewater, natural gas and heating fuel. You will need to upload your most recent utility bill for any utility that you need help paying. Assistance is available for past due essential utilities, which may not exceed the following amounts:
- Electricity up to $1,020
- Natural gas, propane or heating oil up to $270
- Water up to $210
- Wastewater up to $240
First-time applicants should visit the program’s website (also available in Spanish) to apply. After your application is submitted, your eligibility will be reviewed and your award will be calculated accordingly. Payments will occur after the agreements are signed.
If you have questions or need help applying, program representatives are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. HOPE Call Center: 888-927-5467.