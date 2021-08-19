Duplin residents came together to pray and visited several places in Kenansville during the community prayers held on Aug. 8, 10 and 15. The next community prayer will be Sunday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. Everyone is invited. Participants will meet at the Vidant Duplin Hospital parking lot.
