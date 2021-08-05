As a school system, we stand united in our commitment to student success and effort to keep our school family safe as we continue to educate our precious children amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As we embark on the new school year, be assured that Duplin County Schools will continue to collaborate with state and local health officials and adjust operational practices whenever necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
While our educators made great strides in their virtual classrooms since the onset of the pandemic, nothing replaces the student/teacher connections formed through face-to-face, in-person teaching and learning. These bonds foster personalized instruction and continuous student growth, and our educators cannot wait to reconnect in person with students for a powerful, STEAMA-driven school year!
The pandemic affected many areas of our lives. As a way for us to regain footing as a school family, the 2021-22 school year will be dedicated as a “year of recovery” — recovery in every aspect. (i.e. academic, social, emotional, personal, professional, spiritual, etc.). Resuming healthy social interactions at school, addressing students’ academic regression, and tending to the emotional needs of our students will be essential concentrations during this “year of recovery.” Our educators will continue the whole-child approach that nurtures every area of student development and learning. Our focus will be to utilize successful established strategies and not implement new initiatives. This will allow students to rebuild and strengthen their skill set and close achievement gaps.
Duplin County Schools are blessed with innovative instructional leaders, teacher leaders, and support staff who are anxiously awaiting students’ return to campus on Aug. 16 (i.e. Duplin Early College High School students) and Aug. 23 (i.e. traditional school students). We are excited to welcome our new students, teachers and staff. Thank you for choosing Duplin County Schools!
We are also very fortunate to have a supportive and caring Board of Education and a faith-based community that always lifts our school system up in prayer. I pray that the forthcoming school year is filled with happiness and blessings. Together, let’s make 2021-22 a great year!
Dr. Austin Obasohan is the Superintendent of Duplin County Schools.