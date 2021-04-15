Last week our niece and two great-nephews from Georgia visited us on their spring break. One afternoon, I took Owen, 7, and Blake, who is almost 5, on a walking tour of downtown Wallace.
We stopped at Burney’s and enjoyed a sweet treat. As we were leaving, I told Owen and Blake to say goodbye and thank the young woman who had waited on us. She thanked them for coming in and said, “Have a fun day!” Then she added, “Be good for your grandpa!”
When we got outside, Owen looked at me and said, “You’re my uncle, not my grandpa.” I explained to him that she didn’t know that. Then it occurred to me that she assumed I was their grandpa because I was doing “grandpa” things with them (and, I have to admit because I am and look old enough to be a grandpa!).
Her observation got me thinking about how our actions shape people’s opinions of who we are.
What do the “things” we do, say about our character? As they say, do we walk the walk or just talk the talk? The Bible certainly has something to say about how our actions demonstrate our character.
The apostle Paul wrote to the Corinthians, “If I speak in the tongues of mortals and of angels, but do not have love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give away all my possessions, and if I hand over my body so that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.”
James the brother of Jesus wrote, “But be doers of the word and not merely hearers who deceive themselves. For if any are hearers of the word and not doers, they are like those who look at themselves in a mirror; for they look at themselves and, on going away, immediately forget what they were like.” Jesus himself taught, “You will know them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thorns or figs from thistles?
In the same way, every good tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears bad fruit. Thus you will know them by their fruits.”
The same principle applies to our churches and our community at large.
A congregation might say, “We are a friendly church,” but not extend a welcome to strangers who are different. We might complain about the problems in our country but do little to address the issues in our backyards.
We might venerate our nation’s founding ideals of liberty and justice for all but hesitate to advocate for the changes needed to guarantee that is true for all people because we’re afraid of the resistance we might meet or the changes that might occur.
We know that actions can speak louder than words. What are our actions saying about who we are?
Philip Gladden is pastor of Wallace Presbyterian Church. He may be reached at pnglad@charter.net.