doll1.jpg

A children’s portrait bears a spooky resemblance to an old doll in the same antique store.

 Contributed photos Mark Rutledge/

The one and only time we took our three daughters to Disney World, their mother and I missed out on a lot of attractions. Disney was too scary for our oldest.

Carly was 7 and afraid of basically every ride except the spinning teacups and the It’s a Small World boat ride. Orlando in summer is quite hot, so drifting through the dark and air-conditioned Small World again and again was actually not so bad.

The twins were 5 and might at least have agreed to the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride if not for their sister’s apprehension. We didn’t help the situation by tricking Carly onto a couple of rides that she would never have otherwise gone near.

The girls were big fans of the film “Pirates of the Caribbean,” for instance, so walking through the tunnel “just to have a look” was an easy sell. It was late, there was no line, and we had walked all the way onto a boat before Carly realized that this might not end well for her.

“We’re still just looking,” I assured her. “Well, what do you know? We’re moving. Guess they thought we wanted to go for a little ride.”

For parents who resort to deception at a Disney resort, there will be a reckoning. Had we not held her inside the boat, the kid would have jumped in and swum back to the dock. I don’t think she spoke to me again until we were on our way back home.

Carly recently turned 21 and has outgrown most of her amusement park fears. She will ride rollercoasters and do other scary stuff so long as antique dolls are not involved.

When I learned, during her teenage years, that Carly was spooked by old dolls, I started texting her pictures whenever we would run across one in an antique store. She was not amused.

It had something to do with a horror movie. I can understand that. Movies designed to scare have never interested me in the least.

It’s not that I’m frightened by them so much as I find them unsettling. Given the choice between unsettled and settled, I will stick with settled every time.

It makes sense to me, however, that there are people who delight in making films that people will find unsettling. It’s why I am capable of texting pictures of antique dolls to my daughter with notes like, “Ran into an old friend of yours today. She wants to play with you.”

I get away with little text bombs like that only if Carly is too far away to punch me in the arm. All she can do is come back with things like, “You are truly a disturbed person.”

I guess there was bound to be a reckoning.

Sharon and I revisited an antique store in another state recently to check for new arrivals. One item not seen during previous trips was a lifelike antique doll lounging in pajamas with a couple of ancient stuffed animals.

“I should send this to Carly,” I said as I snapped a picture with my phone.

“Oh my gosh!” Sharon said a few minutes later in another area of the store. “There’s a portrait over here of two kids. One looks just like that doll.”

This was too good to pass up. I took a picture of the portrait too. But for some reason, I never did send either picture to Carly.

On the drive home, Sharon and I discussed the poor pickings at that particular antique store. We decided there is no need to drive all that way again.

Poor pickings. Yep. That’s why we’re not going back.

Contact Mark Rutledge at mrutledge@reflector.com.