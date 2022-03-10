The Russian invasion of Ukraine has captured the world’s attention. As a result, freedom-loving people are mortified by the brutality they see in the daily media reports.
Americans have long been blessed by not having a foreign power attack our homeland. Presently, because of geography and military power, we face little danger of invasion by a foreign power like the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
However, there is the portent of stormy weather for our Constitutional Republic. That stormy weather comes from within not from without. When secular thoughts are allowed to incubate from within they can be more deadly and more permanent than military threats from beyond our borders.
With those introductory thoughts, consider what one of the foremost constitutional theorists of the founding generation, John Adams, said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
That perception presupposes that our Constitution cannot force obedience to ideas like the Golden Rule. Further, the government established by our Constitution cannot force a person to treat his neighbor fairly or to obey other laws established to promote a civil society.
Based on common sense and experience, Adams rightly concluded that only the tenants of a moral and religious people could persuade them to willingly choose to treat their neighbors fairly. Stated simply, the American people can choose to keep or break our nation’s laws.
Proponents of secularism have been very successful and they seek to destroy our republic. Is there hope for sustaining our republic? Yes!
America’s foundation was built on the new concept that a government should be of the people, by the people and for the people and that those people would have the moral character, derived from religious tenants, to treat each other fairly.
Morality is unenforceable but it can be destroyed.
The founding documents made reference to certain rights coming from our Creator not from government — a Creator with intelligence and purpose in His creations. The plurality of people of faith refer to that being as God.
Thus the Founders, inspired by their Creator, established a system of laws to govern how we interact with each other. Underlying the foundation of those laws was the belief that man’s morality developed from religious teachings could and would “self-govern” his actions.
About 75 years after our founding documents were adopted Charles Darwin proposed that evolution, not a Creator, explained how life — including higher forms of life — came to be.
Secular thought was given a boost from Darwin and began to incubate and find a warm comfortable home in America. Its proponents used a flawed interpretation of the “separation of church and state” clause in our Constitution. Their purpose was to diminish the effect of religious thought in America.
Modern tyrants like Hitler and Stalin also rose to power and waged vicious wars against the moral foundations anchored in religious faith.
They failed!
Modern strategies now used by proponents of secular thought are cunning, dangerous, and very effective.
For at least seven decades, proponents of secular thought have used, with evil intent, the old adage; “As the twig is bent, so grows the tree.” Their main tactic is to infiltrate and falsely indoctrinate the next generation; our children and grandchildren!
Their main targets have been Creation, prayer in schools, religion in the public square, religion anywhere, gender, marriage, race and the environment.
We, the people should realize that the secular enemy within America is more deadly than any enemy from without and we must restart properly “bending the twig” before it is too late.