We make countless choices and decisions in our everyday life. Some are conscious, and some are unconscious. Those many options direct the future of our lives. On other circumstances and occasions, our choices impact other people.

Sources suggest that the average person makes an eye-popping 35,000 choices per day. Assuming that most people spend around seven hours per day sleeping and thus blissfully choice-free, that makes roughly 2,000 decisions per hour or one decision every two seconds.

Keith Throckmorton is a columnist contributor. While Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County, he has deep Duplin County roots as he grew up spending vacations in Duplin where many of his family members still reside.

Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.